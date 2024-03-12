Victoria Coren Mitchell accuses Ovo of ‘wrongly’ taking money from her account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Victoria Coren Mitchell accuses Ovo of ‘wrongly’ taking money from her account

By Press Association
Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell (PA)
Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell (PA)

Victoria Coren Mitchell has accused Ovo Energy of “wrongly” taking thousands from her bank account and suggested she will take legal action against the supplier.

The writer and TV presenter described “reaching the end of the road” with the major energy supplier, calling it the “most terrible service provider” she had encountered.

In a post on X, she claimed the supplier had taken “thousands of pounds” from her bank account that “they were not owed”, and that it had “driven her to despair”.

She wrote: “Nothing but legal action will do for them now.”

In a poll of more than 30,000 users on the social media site, she then asked whether rival Octopus Energy offered a better service.

In response to her post on X, Ovo Energy said: “We’re sorry about your recent experience with us. One of our senior complaint handlers has reached out via email to address this situation for you as a matter of urgency. We hope we can fully resolve this for you quickly.”

Ovo Energy was founded in 2009 and has since grown to supply more than 4.5 million homes across England, Scotland and Wales.

It is among the big six energy companies in the UK.

In August last year, Ofgem ordered Ovo to improve its customer service following “serious concerns” about its unresolved complaints and waiting times.

The regulator opened compliance proceedings with Ovo after the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice Scotland contacted the regulator regarding the supplier’s handling and resolution of complaints.

Ofgem said it had set Ovo “clear expectations and improvement targets” to address all outstanding complaints and reduce the time it takes for issues to be resolved.

In December, Turner Prize-winning artist Sir Grayson Perry took to X to criticise EDF, saying the energy firm tried to raise his monthly electricity bill from £300 to £39,000.

Other customers, including journalist Jon Sopel, reacted with similar stories.

EDF said “unusual” direct debit changes could occur when incorrect meter readings were recorded on its system.

An Ovo spokesperson said: “We’re always striving to provide the best possible experience for all our customers. Our teams work extremely hard to provide help and support, and will continue to review lessons learned.”