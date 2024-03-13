Direct Line rejects higher takeover tilt from rival Ageas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Direct Line rejects higher takeover tilt from rival Ageas

By Press Association
Insurer Direct Line has seen shares drop after revealing it rebuffed a higher takeover approach from Belgium-based rival Ageas (PA)
Insurer Direct Line has seen shares drop after revealing it rebuffed a higher takeover approach from Belgium-based rival Ageas.

Shares in Direct Line fell 6% in Wednesday morning trading as it said the group had rejected a second cash-and-shares proposed bid from Ageas that was made on March 9, worth 237p a share – valuing the firm at around £3.11 billion.

It marks a 3% increase on the initial 231p-a-share approach made at the end of last month, worth around £3.1 billion.

Direct Line said: “The board considered the latest proposal with its advisers and continues to believe the latest proposal is uncertain, unattractive, and that it significantly undervalues Direct Line Group and its future prospects while also being highly opportunistic in nature.

“Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected the latest proposal.”

Ageas has until 5pm on March 27 to make a firm offer or walk away under City Takeover Panel rules.

Direct Line said it was “confident” in the firm’s “standalone prospects”.

“Direct Line Group will release its 2023 preliminary results on Thursday 21 March 2024 and will also then provide an update on further initiatives to build on the operational improvements implemented during 2023,” it added.

International insurance group Ageas, which is focused on Europe and Asia, insisted that its improved proposal is worth around 239p a share, based on currency exchange rates and the closing price of Ageas shares on March 12.

This would value Direct Line at £3.17 billion, it said.

It added that the second proposal also has an increased cash element.

Hans De Cuyper, chief executive of Ageas, said: “We have made a compelling possible offer that represents a substantial premium to Direct Line’s undisturbed share price.

“Our improved possible offer delivers substantial cash proceeds to Direct Line shareholders, whilst ensuring they benefit from the material value creation that we believe the combination of the UK businesses of Ageas and Direct Line will deliver.”

The group said it continues to “seek engagement” with the Direct Line board ahead of the March 27 offer deadline.

It argues that buying Direct Line would create a strong business in the UK with a focus on household and motor insurance.

“Ageas firmly believes that Direct Line being a part of a strong, diversified financial group will create resilience and stability, and that it would allow Direct Line, together with Ageas’ UK businesses, the flexibility to execute its strategic agenda,” Ageas said.

The takeover interest comes after a turbulent period for Direct Line, which was hit by higher motor cover claims last year due to colder weather and rising costs.

It swung to a loss over the first half of 2023, with former boss Penny James stepping down last year in the wake of a profit warning and move to scrap its shareholder dividend.

Adam Winslow took over as the chief executive from March 1.