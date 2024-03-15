FTSE drops as US court case dents Reckitt’s shares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE drops as US court case dents Reckitt’s shares

By Press Association
Shares fell in the City on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shares fell in the City on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shares in London dipped slightly on Friday but remained close to recent nine-month highs.

Hurt in part by a terrible performance from Reckitt, the FTSE 100 fell 15.73 points, or 0.20%, to end the day at 7,727.42.

Reckitt had earlier in the day been told by a jury in the US that it has to pay 60 million dollars (£47 million) to a mother who claims her child died after drinking Reckitt’s baby formula.

By the end of the day, the company’s shares had closed down 14.58%.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “The FTSE 100 is ending the session on a quiet note after moving higher earlier today. Reckitt Benckiser shares were delivered a late blow this afternoon on news it will have to pay a fine in a US baby formula case.

“The share price slumped to a 10-year low and the outsize reaction to the fine seems to suggest more litigation could be on the way.”

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.03% while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.04%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.89% while the Dow Jones was 0.72% lower.

On currency markets, the pound was trading 0.17% lower against the dollar at 1.2732 and had dropped 0.21% against the euro at 1.1694.

In company news, shares in Currys fell 5.86% after China’s JD.com said that it will not bid for the electronics retailer.

The company was thought to be considering a bid for Currys but, “following careful consideration,” it dropped any intention of proposing a takeover.

Elsewhere, shares in Barratt Developments were down 0.73% and Redrow dipped 1.28% after the competition watchdog said it would probe a £2.5 billion tie-up between the two housebuilders.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 9.2p to 158.15p, Vodafone, up 3.76p to 69.85p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 43.2p to 824.2p, Endeavour Mining, up 34p to 1,479p, and Antofagasta, up 38p to 1,948p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, down 766p to 4,486p, Imperial Brands, down 44.5p to 1,695.5p, GSK, down 38.2p to 1,649.6p, Intertek, down 100p to 4,846p, and Flutter Entertainment, down 345p to 17,115p.