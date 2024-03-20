Worrying proportion of households missing essential payments, says Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worrying proportion of households missing essential payments, says Which?

By Press Association
Nearly a quarter of people surveyed believe their household financial situation will get better over the next 12 months, while three in 10 expect it to get worse, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nearly a quarter of people surveyed believe their household financial situation will get better over the next 12 months, while three in 10 expect it to get worse, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Around one in 12 mortgage holders are estimated to have missed essential payments in the month to early March, according to Which?.

In the month to March 8, an estimated 8.1% of mortgage holders missed essential payments such as housing, utility bill, credit card or loan payments.

This is the third highest level that Which? has recorded for mortgage holders since its data tracking started in April 2020.

Missed payment rates were also high among renters – with one in seven (14%) renters missing essential payments in the month to March 8.

Households who own their home outright were less likely to miss payments, with an estimated 1.6% experiencing this, down from 2.8% in February.

The research indicated that a rise in missed utility bills and credit card or loan payments was behind the overall increase in missed payments for mortgage holders and renters, Which? said.

The consumer group said its findings suggest that the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to have a significant impact on household finances and people’s ability to cover essentials.

More than half (54%) reported making at least one adjustment to cover essential spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the past month.

Adjustments included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing.

In the month to March 8, an estimated 8.1% of mortgage holders missed essential payments including utility bills (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nearly a quarter (24%) of people surveyed believe their household financial situation will get better over the next 12 months, while three in 10 (31%) expect it to get worse.

Just over a fifth (21%) of people surveyed believe the UK economy will get better over the next 12 months, whilst half (50%) believe it will get worse.

One man from the east of England told researchers: “The cost of essential everyday items is still rising. Council tax is rising. I cannot get a pay rise.”

But a man from north-west England said that he expects his financial situation to improve as “both myself and my wife are due pay rises in the coming months”.

Which? urged people to contact their provider immediately for help if they are struggling to afford payments.

It also wants businesses in sectors providing essentials to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet and ensure they are giving value for money.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s very worrying that missed payment levels are still so high – with almost one in 10 mortgage holders missing a household payment in a single month.

“We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their mortgage provider or landlord for help.”

Around 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Yonder for Which?.