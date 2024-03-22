Insurer LV= turns from loss into profit as it keeps costs under control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurer LV= turns from loss into profit as it keeps costs under control

By Press Association
LV= said it returned to profit last year (Tony Marshall/PA)
Insurance giant LV= said it had managed to get back into the black as it kept costs steady last year.

The former friendly society said it had seen pre-tax profit hit £107 million in the year to the end of December. The same figure had shown a pre-tax loss of £145 million the year before.

It helped the business return £30 million in bonuses to its members.

“Since 2011, we have shared member bonuses of £385 million, reflecting our commitment to driving the success of LV= so that it can be shared with our members,” said chief executive David Hynam.

He said that the company’s outlook “remains positive” and that it has “strong” foundations.

The chief executive said fixed term annuities – which pay a regular income in retirement for a specific time – have seen “greater demand” as interest rates remain high. That is “giving members the certainty they want in retirement”, he said.

He said: “Thanks to our robust business model and focused strategy, LV= has been profitable despite 2023’s many external headwinds including high inflation, rising interest rates and low growth.

“At the same time, we have shown strong cost disciplines and kept operating costs largely flat despite an external environment of significant inflation.”

Operating expenses were £109 million in 2023, up only slightly from £105 million in 2022.

Mr Hynam added: “Sustainability has been at the forefront of our work. In addition to our operations being carbon-negative since 2022, we’re committed to driving forward our sustainability strategy.

“This includes our transition to an exciting new primary asset manager, BlackRock, a market leader in sustainability and the largest asset manager in the world, with unparalleled investment capabilities.”

Last month BlackRock left Climate Action 100+, a group of investors which was set up to pressure the highly polluting companies they invest in to decarbonise.