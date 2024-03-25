Poorer areas most charitable as record £13.9bn donated in 2023, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poorer areas most charitable as record £13.9bn donated in 2023, report says

By Press Association
Research suggested that the poorest areas in the UK were the most generous in terms of charity giving (Alamy/PA)
The British public donated a record £13.9 billion to charity in 2023 with some of the country’s least affluent areas among the most generous, a new report reveals.

The total marks a 9% increase on the 2022 figure – which stood at £12.7 billion – as average monthly donations increased by nearly 40% to reach £65.

The report, produced by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), also shows that some of the UK’s poorest areas gave the most to charitable causes over the past year as a proportion of household income.

Donors in Belfast West, one of the most deprived parts of Northern Ireland where more than a quarter (28.5%) of children live in poverty, gave an average of 2.2% of their household income to good causes.

The wealthy new London constituency of Kensington and Bayswater gave the second most money to charity but this constituted just 0.5% of household income – the lowest out of all constituencies in the country.

The most generous constituency was Sheffield Hallam, where residents gave 3.2%.

But the report highlighted that the number of people regularly donating to charity had fallen from 65% in 2019 to fewer than six in 10 (58%) in 2023.

The CAF said it was only because donors’ average contributions had increased that the total figure had gone up.

The Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis placed “significant pressure” on charities, who faced greater demand and declining income, the registered charity added.

Some 75% of British adults did at least one charitable activity in the past 12 months, including donating, volunteering, and sponsoring.

On average, constituencies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland gave more, as a proportion of income, than those in England.

Neil Heslop, chief executive of CAF, said: “The act of giving connects us to one another in communities and across society: a more giving society can be one with a stronger social fabric.

“But it’s concerning that we’re relying on a dwindling group of regular givers, and the typical donation is static and eroded by inflation.”

“For these reasons, we need to foster a more widespread and sustainable culture of giving to support charities that are squeezed from all sides,” he added.

“The vital next step is for government to harness charitable giving for every part of the UK, by committing to drawing up a national strategy for philanthropy and charitable giving, ideally as part of a renewed approach to the whole of civil society.”

The report was produced from an online survey with a sample size of 13,164.