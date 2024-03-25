Legoland owner says yearly sales soared to record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Legoland owner says yearly sales soared to record high

By Press Association
The owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds has said its yearly sales soared to a record high (Legoland/PA)
The owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds has said its yearly sales soared to a record high (Legoland/PA)

The owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds has said its yearly sales soared to a record high as more visitors flocked to city-centre attractions and it launched new sites.

Merlin Entertainments, which is one of the world’s biggest operators of theme parks and attractions, said consumer appetite for digitally immersive experiences was growing.

The group revealed its total revenues jumped by 8% to an all-time high of £2.1 billion over 2023, compared with the previous year.

About 62 million people visited attractions – seven million more than in 2022.

Merlin makes most of its sales from Legoland Resorts, with sales edging up by 1% compared with the prior year.

Sales at its gateway attractions jumped by nearly a quarter year on year, which refers to its attractions based in busy towns and cities, such as Sea Life, Madame Tussauds and the London Eye.

This reflects strong demand of international tourism in cities with more than one site, most notably in London where nearly a quarter of all tourists to the city visited one of its attractions last year, Merlin said.

Merlin Entertainment makes most of its sales from Legoland Parks (Legoland/PA) (Lego/PA)

It also highlighted a stronger performance in cities including Sydney in Australia and Bangkok in Thailand, but said the pace of post-pandemic recovery in China had been slow.

However, Merlin revealed it swung to a pre-tax loss of £214 million last year, from a profit of £106 million the previous year, which the company said was due to one-off costs including refinancing some of its debts.

Merlin said new attractions such as World of Jumanji at Chessington World of Adventures Resort helped boost spending at its theme parks.

It is also set to launch a new ride at Cadbury World later this week, which forms part of an £8 million investment into the Birmingham-based attraction it took control of at the start of last year.

Furthermore, the company said on Monday it had agreed to buy Orlando Wheel at Icon Park, the tallest ferris wheel on the US’s east coast, which will strengthen its presence in a top global tourist hub.

Scott O’Neil, Merlin’s chief executive, said: “2023 will be remembered as a strong year for Merlin, marked by growth in demand for the joyful experiences we deliver to millions of guests annually.

“We set the company on a path for transformation that will strengthen our position as the global leader in branded entertainment destinations, and one that responds to increased consumer appetite for digitally immersive and premium experiences at world-famous attractions.”