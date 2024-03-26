Revolution Bars ‘explores restructuring’ amid reports of hundreds of job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Bars ‘explores restructuring’ amid reports of hundreds of job cuts

By Press Association
Revolution said its younger customers were feeling a disproportionate hit from the cost of living (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Revolution Bars has said that it is talking to investors about raising new cash and could put itself up for sale after a report emerged that it might be looking at cutting hundreds of jobs.

The chain, which also owns Revolucion de Cuba, said that it is looking at “all the strategic options available” having faced “a period of external challenges”.

Shares in the business dropped by as much as 57% as markets opened on Tuesday.

In January, the business slashed its annual outlook, saying that its younger customers were being disproportionately hit by the soaring cost of living.

The announcement came after Sky News on Monday evening reported that Revolution is considering a plan which could end with the closure of around 20 bars, approximately a quarter of its total.

A source told Sky that the plan could result in “hundreds” of redundancies.

Revolution is speaking to investors in a plan to raise around £10 million, the broadcaster reported. On Monday, the company was valued at £6.6 million.

Revolution’s statement on Tuesday morning did not confirm plans to shut sites and cut jobs but bosses did say they were looking at restructuring parts of the group. They might also sell part or all of the business.

“Following a period of external challenges which have impacted the company’s business and trading performance, the board is actively exploring all the strategic options available to it to improve the future prospects of the group,” Revolution said.

“These include a restructuring plan for certain parts of the group, a sale of all or part of the group and any other avenue to maximise returns for stakeholders.”

The company also said it is engaged with “key shareholders and other investors” about raising cash. One of those is Luke Johnson, the businessman and former chairman of Pizza Express and the owner of Patisserie Valerie.

Mr Johnson currently chairs and part-owns Gail’s bakery. On Sunday, Sky News reported that his co-owners in the bakery chain are drawing up plans to sell their stakes.