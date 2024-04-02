Gaming Realms sees profits jump after record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaming Realms sees profits jump after record year

By Press Association
The group develops and distributes Slingo games worldwide (Alamy/PA)
Mobile games developer Gaming Realms has cheered a 47% surge in annual profits after notching up record sales thanks to further global releases of its Slingo franchise.

The group, which develops and distributes Slingo games worldwide, reported pre-tax profits of £5.2 million for 2023, up from £3.5 million in 2022.

It saw revenues jump 26% to £23.4 million over the year.

The firm’s content licensing sales lifted 26% in North America last year, helped higher as more states allowed online gaming, while growth stood at an even higher 33% elsewhere.

It added that 2024 had got off to a “promising start”, with sales up 20% year-on-year in the first two months.

The group forecast further growth over 2024 as it expands globally, with 14 new partners added so far this year to operate its games, including Livescore and DAZN in the UK, Bet365 in Ontario and Entain in Spain.

It has also released three new Slingo games so far this year, including Slingo Hot Roll and China Shores Slingo.

Mark Segal, chief executive of Gaming Realms, said: “We are now licensing our games into 20 regulated markets and have launched with 44 partners in the year and have 75 live games which demonstrates the scale of our content licensing business.”

On the outlook, he added: “With this momentum, we are excited to continue delivering further game launches, new partner deals and, with planned launches in West Virginia and Greece, expanding our global footprint even further.”

The group also released a raft of titles over 2023, such as Slingo Cleopatra with gambling giant IGT, while it also collaborated with two of the best known video game brands with Slingo Space Invaders and Tetris Slingo.