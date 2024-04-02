FTSE retreats from 14-month highs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE retreats from 14-month highs

By Press Association
Shares in the City fell on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 looked to be pushing towards an all-time high on Tuesday, but fell back in the afternoon and closed the day down.

The index briefly touched a high of 8,015.63 during the morning, its best score since February 2023, and only about 31 points lower than its record.

The FTSE has only traded higher on two days in its history, both a little under 14 months ago.

“The UK stock market continued where it left off before the Easter break and briefly made a new 14-month high above the 8,000 mark, despite disappointing UK house price data,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

But by the end of the day the index’s fortunes had turned around. The index had closed own 17.53 points, or 0.22%, to end the day at 7935.09.

The fall was led by Reckitt and Entain which both were about 5% down, it offset big rises from some of London’s mining and oil companies.

In Europe the Frankfurt Dax index fell 1.09%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.92%.

A little while after London closed, New York’s S&P 500 was trading down 1.03%, while the Dow Jones was 1.21% lower.

The pound was up 0.17% against the dollar at the same time at 1.2573, and had dropped 0.05% against the euro at 1.1677.

There was little company news on the market on Tuesday. Shares in Superdry plummeted more than 55% after news that was announced  last week after markets had closed.

The company said that chief executive Julian Dunkerton was not planning to make an offer to buy the business, after being linked to a takeover.

Elsewhere shares in Revolution Bars were suspended after the chain was unable to publish its results on time. It did not say why there had been a delay and said the results would be made public in “due course”.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 35.6p to 505.5p, Anglo American, up 89.7p to 2,041.5p, Shell, up 92p to 2,717p, Glencore, up 13.1p to 448.4p, and BP, up 12.9p to 508.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, down 237p to 4,275p, Entain, down 39.8p to 757.6p, Ocado, down 19.2p to 435.9p, Persimmon, down 46p to 1,270p, and Burberry, down 41.5p to 1,171.5p.