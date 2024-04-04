Potential DS Smith bidder would keep London HQ and list shares in the City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Potential DS Smith bidder would keep London HQ and list shares in the City

By Press Association
Packaging giant DS Smith is faced with two potential takeover offers (DS Smith/PA)
Packaging giant DS Smith is faced with two potential takeover offers (DS Smith/PA)

The US company eyeing a multibillion-pound takeover battle for one of Britain’s biggest packaging companies has said that it would establish a European headquarters in London and seek to list its shares in the City.

International Paper said that if it is successful with a potential bid for DS Smith it would keep the company’s existing headquarters.

It said that “key elements” of the functions at DS Smith’s London office would be maintained, subject to “consultation with impacted employees”.

International Paper would also “seek a secondary listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange”, it said.

The Memphis-based company had previously said it might be interested in making a £5.7 billion offer for DS Smith, which would be paid in shares. It came after DS Smith already agreed a £5.1 billion deal with London-listed rival Mondi in principle.

The business said that if a deal goes ahead it expects that it could save around 514 million dollars (£407 million) a year within four years.

This would be in part through savings the business can make on freight and the size of its purchases when negotiating deals with suppliers.

It would cost around 370 million dollars (£293 million) to make these savings and would take around four years for them to come into full effect.

“International Paper intends to maintain key elements of DS Smith’s headquarters functions and is proposing to establish a European headquarters in London, United Kingdom, at DS Smith’s existing headquarters (subject to any required information and consultation with any impacted employees and/or their representatives in accordance with applicable law),” the business said.

International Paper’s chief executive-elect, Andy Silvernail, said: “I believe the combination of International Paper and DS Smith would create a winning position in renewable packaging and would be a strong catalyst to drive profitable growth and create value.”