Cake Box profits surpass expectations as costs stabilise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cake Box profits surpass expectations as costs stabilise

By Press Association
Cream cake retailer Cake Box has said it is set for higher than expected profits (Cake Box/PA)
Cream cake retailer Cake Box has said it is set for higher than expected profits (Cake Box/PA)

Cake Box has said a jump in sales and steady costs have put it on track to deliver higher-than-expected profits for the year.

Shares in the company swung higher in early trading as a result.

The cream cake retailer said it has also benefited from new stores opening and positive demand for click-and-collect in recent months.

Sukh Chamdal, co-founder and chief-executive officer, said: “We are delighted to have delivered a year of solid growth in all our key performance areas and full-year profits slightly above expectations despite the backdrop of uncertain macroeconomic conditions.”

Cake Box told shareholders it expects to report a 9% jump in revenues for the year to March 31 after sales momentum continued over the second half of the financial year.

The retailer said it has also “benefited from the continued stabilisation in the cost of raw materials during the year and seen further efficiency benefits from previous investment in the business”.

As a result of improved costs and higher revenues, it expects profits to come in slightly ahead of market expectations.

Cake Box said it has also witnessed strong demand for new stores from franchisees and has identified target areas for new openings as part of long-term efforts to grow to 400 stores.

The group opened 20 stores last year, growing to an estate of 225 locations.

Mr Chamdal added: “We expect to report an increase in all key financial metrics, an uptick in sales of products online including our ‘click and collect’ offer as well as in-store sales and an increased number of franchise stores.

“We are very pleased with the feedback from the launch of the new Cake Box brand identity from our customers, which will continue to bring new customers to experience our wonderful products.

“I am confident that with our strengthened senior management team and investment in our operations and processes, as well as our dedicated and determined franchisees, we will continue to grow the Cake Box customer base and brand.”

Shares in the company were up 4.4% at 168p on Monday morning.