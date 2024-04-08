Early bird Isa investors make most of allowances just minutes into new tax year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Early bird Isa investors make most of allowances just minutes into new tax year

By Press Association
Bestinvest’s first new Isa subscription for the 2024-25 tax year was made at three minutes past midnight on April 6 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bestinvest’s first new Isa subscription for the 2024-25 tax year was made at three minutes past midnight on April 6 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Isa savers were moving money around well into the night as the new tax year started, according to an investment platform.

Bestinvest’s final Isa subscription of the 2023-24 tax year came in at 11.55pm on April 5 – with just minutes to spare before the tax year ended.

Its first new Isa subscription for the 2024-25 tax year was made at three minutes past midnight on April 6.

And the first client to fully maximise their £20,000 Isa allowance for the new tax year did so shortly afterwards, at 52 minutes past midnight, Bestinvest said.

The platform estimates that Isa investors systematically investing their full allowance on the first day of the tax year over the 25 years since their inception in global equities could potentially be more than £67,000 wealthier than those investing on the last day each year.

The calculation makes certain assumptions, including lump sum investments being made in the MSCI AC World Index with dividends reinvested to April 7 2024.

Over time, savers can benefit from the effects of “compounding”, or the growth that they make on their gains.

The value of investments can go down, however, as well as up, so people should bear the risks in mind.

Jason Hollands, managing director at Bestinvest, said: “As the saying goes ‘the early bird catches the worm’ and those in a position to use their new Isa now rather than wait until the end of the tax year, should strongly consider doing so.”

Mr Hollands continued: “Of course, many people may not be able to make full use of their Isa allowance with a lump sum at the start of the new year, but starting early still makes sense and one option to consider is to take the timing and emotion out of the equation altogether by investing on a regular basis.

“Regular investing is a great discipline that keeps you going through the ups and down and helps reduce market timing risk as you’ll end up with ‘pound cost averaging’, an average entry price across the year that reflects some days when the market is up and others when it was down.”