Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mail marks 100th anniversary of special stamps

By Press Association
Royal Mail said the new set shows the diversity of the stamps programme (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail has revealed images of 10 new stamps to mark the centenary of its British commemorative stamps.

The so-called special stamps have helped to celebrate significant events in the UK’s history and national life.

The stamps have helped to celebrate significant events in the UK’s history and national life (Royal Mail/PA)

Each of the 10 includes a selection of three images of previously issued commemorative stamps – including the first, released in 1924.

That year, on April 23, the first UK special stamp was issued to commemorate the opening of the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley Park in London.

The themes and topics covered range from the tiniest of insects to the far reaches of outer space (Royal Mail/PA)

Over the past century, artists and designers have been commissioned to commemorate and celebrate important anniversaries and events.

The themes and topics covered range from the tiniest of insects to the far reaches of outer space.

Over the past century, popular subjects have included literature, film and television, music, transport, the natural world, influential people and royalty.

Artists and designers have been commissioned to commemorate and celebrate important anniversaries and events for the stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “British commemorative stamps have mirrored the changes in society and culture at large for the past century.

“They celebrate the best of the UK, our people and our national character. Everyone will have their own favourites, but this set shows the diversity of the stamps programme and how design and subject matter have evolved in a century.”