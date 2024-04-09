HSBC set to take billion-dollar loss from sale of Argentinian unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC set to take billion-dollar loss from sale of Argentinian unit

By Press Association
HSBC has been hit by massive currency swings in Argentina (Lucy North/PA)
HSBC has been hit by massive currency swings in Argentina (Lucy North/PA)

Banking giant HSBC is set to take a billion-dollar loss after agreeing to sell its Argentinian business which has been plagued by an unstable exchange rate in recent years.

The bank said it is selling HSBC Argentina, which has more than 100 branches and around 3,100 employees, to Grupo Financiero Galicia, a major private financial group in the South American country.

It comes after years of struggles with the highly volatile Argentinian currency.

Around five years ago £1 would buy 56 pesos. On Tuesday £1 was worth nearly 1,100 pesos.

HSBC said the sale, for 550 million US dollars (£435 million), will see it book a one-billion dollar (£791 million) loss in its first-quarter results this year.

The size of the loss could vary for several reasons, including “associated hyperinflation and foreign currency translation”, HSBC said on Tuesday.

Over the next 12 months the business will also recognise 4.9 billion dollars (£3.9 billion) in losses from historical currency translation reserves.

This refers to the loss that is racked up by translating the financial performance of the Argentinian business, which is counted in pesos, on to HSBC’s overall balance sheet, which is counted in US dollars.

“These reserve losses have accumulated over many years and arise from the cumulative translation of the Argentinian peso-denominated book value of HSBC Argentina into US dollars,” HSBC said.

In 2023 alone these losses grew by 1.8 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), the bank added.

The figure is also likely to change between now and when the sale is completed because the exchange rate will keep changing.

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said: “We are pleased to agree the sale of HSBC Argentina.

“This transaction is another important step in the execution of our strategy and enables us to focus our resources on higher-value opportunities across our international network.

“HSBC Argentina is largely a domestically-focused business, with limited connectivity to the rest of our international network.

“Furthermore, given its size, it also generates substantial earnings volatility for the group when its results are translated into US dollars. Galicia is better placed to invest in and grow the business.”