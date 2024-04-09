Ads for British diamond firm banned for misleading ‘real’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ads for British diamond firm banned for misleading ‘real’ claims

By Press Association
An ad for British diamond firm Skydiamond, with claims banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)
Ads for a British diamond manufacturer have been banned for misleading consumers by not making it clear the gems are synthetic.

Press and Instagram ads for Skydiamond in February last year, as well as its website, featured the headline, “Say hello to the world’s first and only diamond made entirely from the sky.”

Smaller text underneath stated: “We make diamonds using four natural ingredients, the sun, wind, rain and something we have too much of, atmospheric carbon. In doing so, our technology turns a negative into a positive. Now that we can mine the sky, we never need to mine the earth again.”

A “Frequently Asked Questions” page included the question “Are Skydiamonds real diamonds?” and the answer: “Each Skydiamond is a perfectly formed real diamond.”

Skydiamond’s FAQ page states that ‘each Skydiamond is a perfectly formed real diamond'(ASA/PA)

The Natural Diamond Council, who understood the products were laboratory-created diamonds, complained that the claims “Skydiamonds”, “diamonds”, “real diamonds” and “diamonds made entirely from the sky” in the ads were misleading.

The Sky Mining Company, trading as Skydiamond, believed that the ads made clear that their diamonds were not mined from the earth and as such were not naturally occurring diamonds, referred to as natural diamonds.

They told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that they did not believe that the absence of the words “synthetic”, “laboratory-grown” or “laboratory-created” would inevitably lead an average consumer to be misled about their diamonds.

On the contrary, they believed that the extent of the qualifying information, graphics and visuals made readily available could only lead an average consumer to conclude that their diamonds were not earth-mined, as they intended.

The firm said a Skydiamond was a diamond, “chemically, structurally and optically”, and had exactly the same composition and physical properties of a natural diamond.

The ASA said consumers would understand the word “diamond” in isolation to mean a mineral consisting of crystallised carbon that was naturally occurring.

It said: “We considered that while some consumers may have been aware that synthetic diamonds could be manufactured or created in a laboratory, many would not.”

It added: “We understood that although synthetic diamonds had the same chemical and physical properties as mined diamonds, there were differences in their future value.

“We also considered that, whether a gemstone was natural or synthetic would be a key consideration for many consumers and was therefore material information.

“We therefore considered that ads for synthetic diamonds needed to make clear the nature of the product in order to avoid misleading consumers.”

The ASA concluded: “Because the ads did not make clear that Skydiamond diamonds were synthetic, we concluded that the claims ‘diamonds’, ‘diamonds made entirely from the sky’ and ‘Skydiamond’ were misleading.

“The ads must not appear again in the form complained about.”

The watchdog added: “We also told them not to use the claim ‘real diamonds’ to describe synthetic diamonds.”