Speedy Hire says it will meet lower end of expectations as revenue dips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Speedy Hire says it will meet lower end of expectations as revenue dips

By Press Association
Speedy Hire rents out equipment to construction firms and others (Philip Toscano/PA)
Speedy Hire rents out equipment to construction firms and others (Philip Toscano/PA)

Tool and equipment rental company Speedy Hire said that its revenue dipped last year as it was hit by a warm winter and a generally “challenging market.”

The business said it would still meet the expectations the board had set it, but warned it would be at the lower end of its forecast.

Revenue was down around 5% compared with the year before, hitting around £420 million in the year to March 31.

The business said that its regional bases had underperformed, and it had been hit by a reduction in wholesale fuel prices.

Speedy Hire also said that the money it had made from seasonal products had been reduced by a warmer winter.

“The group has performed resiliently in the year against a challenging market backdrop and wider macroeconomic uncertainty,” the business said.

“The cost inflation and softer demand faced across much of the construction sector mean that revenues from our regional customers closed 6% down year-on-year, although these stabilised in the last quarter of the year and in the 2025 financial year trading to date.

“Revenues from our national customers whilst declining in the last quarter had continued to trade positively year-on-year.”

The business said that it won new long-term contracts last year which will add £40 million to annual turnover when fully implemented.

It comes as the business continues a transformation plan, which is coming at “significant cost”. Speedy said that it would reveal this cost at the end of the year.

It cost £2 million in trading losses and closure costs to change its partnership with B&Q.

The business has left all its 22 concessions in B&Q shops and is instead available for digital hire in all B&Q and Tradepoint sites.