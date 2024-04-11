Mears sees profit jump and expects strong result in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mears sees profit jump and expects strong result in 2024

By Press Association
Mears Group’s shares rose on Thursday morning (Adam Davy/PA)
Mears Group’s shares rose on Thursday morning (Adam Davy/PA)

Housing services company Mears Group reported a jump in profit and revenue in 2023 and said that it expects another “strong” result this year too.

The business said that it had made a profit of £46.9 million before tax, up 34% from the £34.9 million that it made in 2022.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 14% to £1.1 billion during the year, Mears said.

The business manages and maintains 450,000 homes in the UK, largely working with both central and local government. It employs more than 5,000 people across the country.

The business said that it is “well placed” in a new contract it hopes to win with North Lanarkshire Council, on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The contract is set to start in July, run for up to 12 years, at £125 million a year. That would mean £1.5 billion over the course of the full contract.

Mears said that it had started new work under a Ministry of Defence contract, which provides housing and support for Afghans who were relocated to the UK after helping the British forces in Afghanistan.

“This is further evidence of central government increasingly looking to Mears to provide specialist housing support,” the business said.

The news comes a few months after Mears said that it expected to do significantly better than market expectations this year. That announcement sent shares up by around a 10th.

On Thursday morning, as markets opened, they rose another 1.8%.

Chief executive Lucas Critchley said: “We are delighted to have delivered strong growth in revenues, profits and cash generation in 2023.

“The group is recognised as a leading housing specialist, and we continually look to evolve our capabilities to further strengthen our market position.

“The board believes that the group is well-positioned for the future and is pleased that the strong trading momentum built in 2023 has continued into 2024.”

Mears said that it had successfully submitted grant applications for around £40 million for its clients under the Social Housing and Decarbonisation Fund. This will contribute to works worth £120 million this year and next.