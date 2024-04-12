London’s FTSE 100 hovers close to all-time high on mining rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s FTSE 100 hovers close to all-time high on mining rally

By Press Association
The UK’s FTSE 100 came within touching distance of an all-time high on Friday (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK’s FTSE 100 came within touching distance of an all-time high on Friday, driven by a rally for mining stocks and fresh evidence that the UK economy is edging its way out of recession.

The blue-chip index was a whisker away from surpassing 8,047 points, the record it reached in February last year, but retreated in the afternoon.

It closed 71.78 points higher, or 0.91%, to 7,995.58.

At one point in the day it was 1.5% higher, lifted by mining giants including precious metals miner Fresnillo which saw gains of more than 7%.

The stocks have been buoyed by gold prices hitting record highs and surging oil prices.

Investors were also in better spirits as official data showed that the UK economy grew in February, albeit by just 0.1%.

But it signalled that the country was taking tentative steps out of the shallow recession it dipped into at the end of the year.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The FTSE 100 has been tantalisingly close to breaching an all-time intraday record before a frustrating retreat in afternoon trade.

“The blue-chip index regained its mojo, as prospects brightened for the UK economy, while geopolitical tensions pushed up commodity prices, boosting miners and energy giants.

“Gold has touched fresh record highs amid concerns about an escalation of conflict in the Middle East, while Brent crude jumped above 91 US dollars a barrel.

“However, warnings about an imminent attack by Iran on Israel appeared to have sparked nervousness among investors and saw the FTSE 100 slip further away from record levels.”

It was a weaker session for other European stock indices which failed to hold on to gains and closed in the red. In Frankfurt, the Dax was down 0.28% and in Paris the Cac 40 closed 0.16% lower.

Trading started firmly on the back foot in the US, with the S&P 500 down 0.9% and Dow Jones down about 0.75% by the time European markets closed.

The pound slid against the US dollar, falling 0.8% to 1.2455, and was about 0.05% lower against the euro to 1.17.

In company news, shares in BP jumped after reports that a state-owned, United Arab Emirates oil company had pondered a takeover.

Reuters reported on Thursday evening that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) had decided ultimately that BP was not the right fit and would not match its strategy. Shares in BP closed 3.7% higher.

Elsewhere, shares in Petrofac plunged by a fifth after the energy services group said it was in discussions with lenders over exchanging a significant proportion of its debt for equity in the business.

The business said it was considering all the available options to shore up its financial performance but investors appeared to be deterred by the update and its share price closed 20.5% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 44p to 622.5p, Glencore, up 23.55p to 485.7p, BP, up 19.1p to 539.1p, Anglo American, up 78p to 22,01.5p, and SSE, up 58.5p to 1,667p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were easyJet, down 23.4p to 527p, IAG Group, down 6.45p to 162.65p, Ocado, down 13.4p to 356.7p, JD Sports Fashion, down 3.85p to 118.7p, and St James’s Place, down 13.4p to 415.8p.