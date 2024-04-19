FTSE regains morning losses as global leaders call for calm in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE regains morning losses as global leaders call for calm in Middle East

By Press Association
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 staged a comeback on Friday as it regained losses from earlier in the day, despite disappointing new data leaving a sour taste for top retailers.

The blue-chip index ended the day 18.8 points higher, or 0.24%, at 7,895.85.

JD Sports, B&M and Marks & Spencer were among the biggest fallers of the day after new official data showed there was no growth in retail sales in March, with food sales falling and department stores seeing higher prices hit trading.

The FTSE had been trading more than 0.5% lower during the morning amid a wider reaction from European stock markets to an apparent retaliation by Israel on Iran.

A drone attack was reportedly aimed at the Iranian city of Isfahan overnight, heightening regional tensions since Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel last Saturday.

It sent oil prices higher on Friday morning, but they retreated in the afternoon as the US and UK called for calm in the Middle East.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax was down 0.53% and France’s Cac edged 0.01% lower at close.

In the US, it was a mixed start to trading with the S&P 500 down about 0.4% and Dow Jones up 0.45% by the time European markets closed.

It was a weak session for the pound which fell nearly 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.24, and 0.4% against the euro to 1.1636.

In company news, the FTSE 100 was pulled in both directions after packaging firm Mondi said it had abandoned a possible bid to buy DS Smith, meaning it walks away from a bidding battle with US rival International Paper.

Carbon emissions
Shares in DS Smith tumbled after the packaging giant said London-listed rival Mondi had walked away from a potential takeover (John Nguyen/PA)

International Paper sealed the deal when it offered £5.8 billion to buy the firm, which DS Smith said on Tuesday it had agreed to.

Investors appeared to be pleased that Mondi had walked away, and its share price jumped by 9.3% on Friday. DS Smith tumbled to the bottom of the index with shares down by 10.3%.

Elsewhere, shares in 888 were given a boost after the gambling group said its revenues beat forecasts over the latest quarter.

It told shareholders that it had a good number of players which had helped improve sales, and described the latest three-month period as a “strong quarter”. Its share price moved 4.8% higher at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Mondi, up 128p to 1,504.5p, Rentokil, up 9.8p to 422.7p, CocaCola HBC, up 46p to 2,456p, Entain, up 13.2p to 837.4p, and Compass Group, up 34p to 2,203p.

The biggest fallers were DS Smith, down 41p to 358.6p, JD Sports, down 3.35p to 116.95p, B&M European, down 9.6p to 510.4p, Marks & Spencer, down 4.4p to 245.8p, and Rolls-Royce, down 7p to 395.5p.