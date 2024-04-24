Car production fell last month, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car production fell last month, figures show

By Press Association
The number of cars built was 59,467, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Car production fell back last month as factories adjusted for new models, latest figures show.

The number of cars built was 59,467, down by 27% compared with a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It was the first fall since August last year but the trade body said it was in line with expectations for a variable year, as manufacturers adjust factories to produce the next generation of cars, notably electric.

Volumes for the UK fell by 0.3% to 19,995 units, while production for export was down by 35.9% to 39,472 units, although more than six in 10 cars made in March were shipped overseas.

The European Union received the bulk of exports (57.9%) followed by the US (11.4%), China (5.9%), Australia (4.0%) and Japan (1.8%).

Electrified vehicle (battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid) models again represented more than a third of all production.

Car production remained up 1.1% in the first quarter, at 222,371 units, compared with the same period a year ago.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “This fall is not unexpected given the wholesale changes taking place within UK car factories as existing models are run out and more plants transition to electric vehicle production.

“We can expect further volatility throughout 2024 as manufacturers lay the foundations for a successful zero emission future.

“Recent investment announcements have boosted confidence and enhanced the UK’s reputation but there needs to be an unrelenting commitment to competitiveness.

“Free and fair trade deals must be secured, energy costs reduced and the workforce upskilled if we are to attract further investment to improve productivity and decarbonise automotive manufacturing and its supply chain.”

The latest independent production outlook now expects UK car and light van production to fall 6.2% to around 940,000 units this year, mainly due to multiple model changeovers, before returning to growth in 2025, said the SMMT.

Output is anticipated to get back above a million units from 2026 and reach 1.2 million before the end of the decade as more EV production comes on stream.