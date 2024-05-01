Domino’s reports spike in app use and eyes sales boost from Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domino’s reports spike in app use and eyes sales boost from Euro 2024

By Press Association
Domino’s Pizza has seen a surge in customers using its app (Alamy/PA)
Domino’s Pizza has seen a surge in customers using its app as the food delivery chain eyes more store openings in 2024, despite sales slowing over the start of the year.

The company said its sales dipped 0.4% to £385.1 million in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

The total number of orders slipped by 1.8% to 17.7 million.

This reflected a slow January which it previously said was a typically quieter month for the group, amid a general trend of consumers tightening their belts after the busy Christmas period.

Sales picked up in February and March despite still facing an “uncertain market”.

The number of customers using the Domino’s app soared by 37% compared with the previous year, the company said.

The proportion of orders made through the app was more then 11 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the pizza chain said it was looking forward to events this year including the men’s Euro football tournament, which can be an opportunity for takeaway firms to cash in on viewers tuning in at home.

It recently launched new offers including a £4 lunch offer, and a new Cadbury Creme Egg cookie, which it said was its biggest dessert launch for nearly a decade.

It is also trialling a new loyalty scheme for regular customers.

Domino’s is planning to open more than 70 new stores this year as it continues to eye expansion after opening about 60 shops last year.

The company previously said it was targeting 1,600 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2028, and 2,000 by 2033.

Andrew Rennie, Domino’s chief executive, said: “I’m excited by the momentum we have in the business.

“We have a fantastic pipeline of initiatives across our UK & Ireland business driven by real energy from our colleagues and our franchisees.

“We launched our new £4 lunch offer in April, giving our customers an incredible value lunch option, and we’re encouraged by the early reaction.”