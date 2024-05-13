Unite Students sells £184m of university accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unite Students sells £184m of university accommodation

By Press Association
Unite Students is the UK’s biggest student accommodation property developer (Brian Lawless/PA Archive)
Student accommodation developer Unite Students has sold a chunk of its estate for £184 million to fellow property investor PGIM Real Estate.

The six sites, across Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottingham and Sheffield, include 2,948 beds, and are on average 18 years old.

Unite said it was making the sales to become closer aligned with “high and mid-ranked universities which have the strongest outlook for student demand”.

Bristol-based Unite is Britain’s biggest student-focused property firm, housing roughly 70,000 students every academic year across 23 university cities and towns.

PGIM Real Estate is the property investment arm of the US life insurance giant Prudential.

Unite said the sales are priced at the properties’ book value, and that proceeds will go into asset management activity.

Chief executive Joe Lister said: “These disposals continue our disciplined approach of recycling capital for reinvestment and further increases our alignment to the strongest universities.

“The growth outlook for purpose-built student accommodation remains compelling and we are tracking a number of new investment opportunities at attractive returns.”

It said in April that it had already reserved 86% of beds across its estate for the academic year beginning in September, amid what Lister called an “acute shortage” of student housing at its last full-year results.

Unite last month announced a pipeline of new developments worth £1.3 billion.