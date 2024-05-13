Mission Group rebuffs £27m bid approach from Brave Bison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mission Group rebuffs £27m bid approach from Brave Bison

By Press Association
Brave Bison tabled a possible all-stock offer worth around 29p a share (PA)
Digital marketing firm Mission Group has rejected a takeover approach from rival Brave Bison, which owns the Social Chain agency founded by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett.

Brave Bison – which last year bought Social Chain – tabled a possible all-stock offer worth around 29p a share, valuing fellow Aim-listed rival Mission Group at about £27 million.

But Mission said its board unanimously rebuffed the approach, which it said was “opportunistic and significantly undervalues the group and its prospects”.

Brave Bison, which is backed by billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, said it was in talks with Mission’s board and major shareholders to garner support for a deal.

Brave Bison said a tie-up between the pair would create one of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies on Aim, a combined group with sales of around £120 million and underlying earnings of about £14 million.

Brave Bison said the enlarged group would be headed up by brothers Oliver and Theo Green, executive chairman and chief growth officer of the firm, who took over the company in 2020.

Brave Bison said: “A company of this size, scale and profitability would present a more attractive investment opportunity to institutional shareholders than either standalone company, leading to the possibility of the enlarged Brave Bison trading at a higher multiple of earnings.”

The group added that a takeover would strengthen Mission’s balance sheet, claiming that Mission has loans and “certain overdue creditors” totalling around £30 million, which it said were repayable within two years.

Oliver Green said the deal has “the potential to deliver compelling value for both companies’ shareholders, clients and employees”.

But Mission has yet to allow Brave Bison to access its books.

Brave Bison said: “Mission’s board has yet to provide due diligence access to Brave Bison, which is one of a number of factors preventing Brave Bison from announcing a firm offer.

“Mission shareholders who would be interested in seeing Brave Bison announce a firm offer for Mission are encouraged to contact the board of Mission to express their support for the possible offer.”

But Mission urged its shareholders to “take no action at this time”.

Former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft has a stake of more than 20% in Brave Bison, which operates across nine countries.

Mission, which employs more than 1,100 staff, creates digital marketing materials for firms including Google, Porsche, Kinder and Speedo.