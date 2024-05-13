FTSE 100 closes lower amid pause in London trading rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 closes lower amid pause in London trading rally

By Press Association
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The FTSE 100 stepped back from its recent record-breaking spell on Monday, finishing in the red following a broadly cautious trading session.

The index opened slightly higher but dipped as traders saw an opportunity to sell stocks and take profit after hitting a fresh all-time high at the end of last week.

London’s top index finished 18.77 points, or 0.22%, lower to end the day at 8,446.46.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The FTSE 100 was probably due a pause after a breathless period which has seen it mark record after record – and Monday saw the index take a seat.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture was broadly similar across the other major indexes, with weaker commodity prices and below-par Chinese economic data from the weekend acting as drags.

The German Dax index was down 0.18% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.12%.

In the US, the main markets were higher on the opening bell as analysts look ahead to Wednesday’s key consumer price index inflation data, amid hopes it will provide more clarity over the US interest rate outlook.

Meanwhile, the pound was up 0.29% at 1.256 US dollars and was 0.1% higher at 1.163 euros at market close in London.

Anglo American site
BHP said it was ‘disappointed’ that Anglo American had rejected the offer (Anglo American/PA)

In company news, mining giant Anglo American saw shares edge lower after it rejected a second takeover tilt by rival BHP.

The Australian mining and metals firm put forwards a deal worth around £34 billion for Anglo American, after a previous £31 million move was rebuffed last month.

But it was “disappointed” after the latest deal was also rejected. Anglo American shares lifted after initial reports of the bid but dipped by 2.4% to 2,707p after the likelihood of a takeover dwindled.

Shares in Diploma made gains on Monday after the technical products firm, which sells items such as gaskets, increased its annual guidance.

Diploma told investors it expects turnover to increase by around 16% for the year, upgrading its previous forecast of 11%, with profit margin also set to improve.

Shares in the group rose by 4.05% to 4,060p as a result.

Elsewhere, the Mission Group saw shares lift after the digital marketing firm received a takeover approach from rival firm Brave Bison.

The company rejected the £27 million offer- worth around 29p per share – but saw shares rise by 5.73% to 24p amid hopes Brave Bison could come back with a higher bid.

Meanwhile, Brave Bison’s stock was flat at 2.5p at the close of trading.

The price of oil swung higher again amid hopes for rate cuts in the US and optimism around potential energy demand in Asia.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 0.6% to 83.27 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Diploma, up 158p to 4,060p, BT, up 3.55p to 108.95p, IAG, up 5.25p to 186.45p, 3i Group, up 68p to 2,919p, and Kingfisher, up 3.7p to 265.3p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, down 45p to 1,349p, Anglo American, down 66.5p to 2,707p, Phoenix Group, down 12p to 508.5p, Admiral Group, down 53p to 2,697p, and Spirax-Sarco, down 175p to 9,175p.