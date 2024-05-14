Vodafone returns to growth after cost cuts, as Three merger talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone returns to growth after cost cuts, as Three merger talks continue

By Press Association
Vodafone is partway through a multi-year cost-cutting drive (Chris Ison/PA)
Vodafone has returned to growth across its key markets as it presses on with a turnaround process and waits for a decision from regulators on a potential merger with Three UK.

The telecoms giant said it was making progress on a restructuring plan which has included selling off its underperforming Italian and Spanish businesses and cutting thousands of jobs.

Vodafone said service revenue grew 6.3% to 29.9 billion euros (£25.7 billion) in the year ending March 31.

Overall revenue and operating profit dropped after several business sales inflated figures in the previous year.

It is about halfway through a job cuts programme which will eventually see it make 11,000 people redundant across the entire business, as previously announced.

Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said 5,000 cuts had been made, while 2,000 more have been confirmed.

She said 1,000 further cuts had come from the sale of the Spanish business, while the final 3,000 more cuts would be announced in the next two years.

Vodafone had about 104,000 staff before the job-cutting programme, with 9,000 people in the UK, including at its headquarters in Berkshire.

Revenue in Germany, Vodafone’s biggest market, fell to £11.1 billion from £11.3 billion last year, but returned to growth in the final quarter. UK revenue was roughly stable at £5.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Vodafone’s proposed merger with Three UK remains in “deep conversations” with the Competition and Markets Authority, but is “progressing well,” Ms Della Valle said.

She said: “The substance of the merger remains the one we have discussed in the past that should be really attractive to all stakeholders, not just our customers but also the broader UK base with more investment in our network that will trigger more investment for everyone.”

It comes after the government said it would conditionally approve the merger on national security grounds, leaving the final decision with the CMA.

Ms Della Valle said the company is “now delivering growth in all of our markets across Europe and Africa”.

“Much more still needs to be done in the year ahead. We will step up investment in our customer experience, improve our underlying performance in Germany and accelerate our momentum in business, whilst also continuing to simplify our operations throughout the group.”

Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said investors should not “confuse progress with a completed transformation”.

“Vodafone is still facing plenty of challenges, from higher costs to a core German market that’s still under pressure,” he said.

“The transformation is starting to take shape, but before getting too excited, markets will need to see sustained top-line growth over the coming year and a tighter grip on costs.”