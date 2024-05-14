Pennon’s £380m SES Water buyout likely to get green light, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pennon’s £380m SES Water buyout likely to get green light, says watchdog

By Press Association
SES Water supplies drinking water to south-east England, with 845,000 customers (Rui Vieira/PA)
SES Water supplies drinking water to south-east England, with 845,000 customers (Rui Vieira/PA)

Britain’s competition watchdog has signalled it could approve Pennon’s buyout of Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water, which would bring water services for 845,000 customers under the FTSE 250 firm’s control.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said earlier this month that the deal could undermine Ofwat’s authority as water regulator by wiping SES from its dataset.

But an update on May 14 said the watchdog could give it the green light, after Pennon offered to give separate reporting information for SES from the rest of its water business.

The CMA said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Pennon’s proposed solution would lead to the buyout being accepted.

The watchdog was previously worried that losing SES Water’s data would make it harder to estimate cost allowances and set service quality targets across the industry, because it would have fewer points of comparison.

Pennon bought Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK, including its subsidiary SES Water, in January for £380 million.

SES Water supplies drinking water to south-east England, with 845,000 customers across East Surrey, West Sussex, west Kent and south London.

Pennon also owns South West Water, Bristol Water and Bournemouth Water.

The investigation comes amid a torrid period for the UK water industry, which has seen operators put under the microscope in a scandal over sewage discharges in recent months.

Meanwhile, hikes in bills and swelling debt piles combined with continued rewards for shareholders has led to declines in consumer confidence in recent years.

Last year, Pennon said it would invest £750 million in upgrading its existing water infrastructure over the two financial years to 2025, which it later upped to £850 million.

Before the SES deal closed, Pennon reported a pre-tax loss of £8.5 million for the year ending March 31.

At the same time, it hiked its dividend to shareholders to £112 million, an increase of 10.9%.

“The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by the parties, or a modified version of them, might be accepted,” the watchdog said on Tuesday.

The CMA has until July 16 to decide whether to clear the deal or refer it to a deeper investigation.