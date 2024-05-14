Marston’s eyes Euro 2024 pub boost as half-year sales grow

Pub giant Marston’s has said it hopes the Euro 2024 football tournament will hand the firm a boost in the second half of its year.

Justin Platt, who was appointed chief executive of the group earlier this year, told the PA news agency the tournament is an “opportunity” to drive higher sales.

It came as the firm, which runs 1,395 pubs across the UK, reported “encouraging” trading over the past six weeks, as punters came out to its predominantly suburban community pubs.

Like-for-like sales grew by 4% over the six weeks since the end of March, the company said.

Mr Platt, who was previously an executive at Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainment, said the business is looking optimistically towards events in the second half of its financial year.

“We’ve had a good first half and can see great opportunities in the second half,” he told PA.

“The Euros will be one great opportunity for us, so we are really positive over what we can achieve in the second half.

“Around 90% of our pubs are in suburban areas and tie really well into habits at the minute, really well placed for people to be out at their locals over the summer.”

The group said it hopes to benefit from investments across its pub estate, including significant upgrades to pub gardens.

It came as the company revealed that revenues grew by 5.2% to £428.1 million for the half-year to March 30.

Mr Platt added: “We have managed costs well and made further progress to reduce debt.

“This performance is testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team, who constantly strive to delight our pub-loving guests.”