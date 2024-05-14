GameStop shares continue rally amid meme stock resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

GameStop shares continue rally amid meme stock resurgence

By Press Association
GameStop was at the centre of a retail investing craze in 2021, which appeared to be returning this week (Alamy/PA Images)
GameStop was at the centre of a retail investing craze in 2021, which appeared to be returning this week (Alamy/PA Images)

GameStop shares soared on Tuesday as the meme stock trading craze of 2021 showed signs of returning to markets three years on.

The video game retailer’s shares rallied 132% in pre-market trading, before falling back to about 80% up as US markets opened.

GameStop shares had already gained 74% on Monday after Keith Gill, better known by his internet alias “Roaring Kitty”, reappeared online over the weekend after a three-year hiatus.

Mr Gill posted an image on X, formally known as Twitter, of a man sitting forward in his chair on Sunday, a meme used by gamers to show things are getting serious, before posting several other videos and pictures throughout Monday and Tuesday.

The posts appeared to reignite the phenomenon of 2021, when retail investors – people who do not work for investment houses or other firms – bought up thousands of GameStop shares.

The rally saw shares of GameStop rise more than 1,000% in 2021.

Other meme stocks also benefited, including the struggling cinema chain AMC Entertainment which jumped 2,300% in a short span of time the same year.

The rally was in defiance of several Wall Street hedge funds and major institutional investors, which had shorted the stock amid GameStop’s financial struggles at the time.

Investors short stocks when they believe a company’s share price is likely to fall, borrowing the stock and selling the shares, with the intention of buying them back at a lower price to make profit.

The hedge funds’ short positions meant they thought GameStop’s share price would continue to tumble.

Instead, the sharp rise led to big losses for several institutional investors, but helped lift GameStop stock.

Mr Gill was at the centre of that retail-driven rally, posting repeatedly to encourage people to buy the stock.

He later appeared in front of the US Congress when the House Financial Services Committee carried out a probe into market manipulation.

The event inspired the 2023 movie Dumb Money, which starred Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

And the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority launched an advertising campaign warning of the drawbacks of investing in volatile stocks like GameStop for retail investors.

Mr Gill’s return this week has sent GameStop shares up more than 200% in less than two days, prompting speculation among analysts that a new meme stock craze could be here.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said: “The surge has nothing to do with a turnaround in the company’s fortunes and everything to do with the renaissance of the FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment that saw the stock price of the video game retailer inexplicably spike, despite the company’s fundamentals painting a bleak picture.

“Time will tell whether the latest uptick in GameStop’s stock price becomes the latest in a string of flash-in-the-pan moments the firm has experienced over the years.”

GameStop shares were up more than 240% for the past five days on Tuesday afternoon.

AMC Entertainment shares were also up more than 200% over the same time period, following the post by Mr Gill.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said on Tuesday afternoon that the meme stock resurgence “shows no signs of cooling down”.

“This is wild; I didn’t think we’d see this again but retail clients are buzzing,” he said.