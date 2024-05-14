Taylor Swift Eras tour to provide almost £1bn boost to UK economy – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift Eras tour to provide almost £1bn boost to UK economy – report

By Press Association
Taylor Swift will perform concerts in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff when her Eras Tour comes to the UK (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift will perform concerts in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff when her Eras Tour comes to the UK (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour will provide a £997 million boost to the UK economy, according to a report.

Almost 1.2 million fans will spend an average of £848 on tickets, travel, accommodation, outfits and other costs to see the pop superstar at one of her 15 UK tour dates in June and August – more than 12 times the average cost of a night out, according to the Barclays Swiftonomics report.

Eras tour tickets sparked a 15.8% year-on-year increase in UK spending on entertainment when they were released last July.

The average amount spent on an Eras tour ticket is £206, although 14% of fans, including those who bought VIP ticket packages with premium seating and exclusive merchandise, spent more than £400.

After tickets, fans will spend the most on accommodation (£121), travel (£111), and merchandise (£79), while almost a fifth of concert-goers (18%) will buy a new outfit especially for the event.

The report, which combines hundreds of millions of customer transactions with consumer research on Swiftie spending trends, found fans will spend an average of £59 on a pre-concert meal at restaurants near the tour’s venues in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

One in four fans (26%) say they will have to travel to a different city in order to get to the concert.

However one in five UK fans (19%) with Eras Tour tickets will see Swift perform in mainland Europe instead, possibly due to ticket availability, cheaper travel and accommodation costs, or simply so that they can combine the concert with a holiday or city break, Barclays said.

As fans wait to attend the live show, 28% have watched or plan to watch the film of the Eras Tour, while 8% are planning to host or attend a Taylor Swift-themed party before or after her show.

One in five fans (21%) have bought the album Midnights, and one in six (15%) pre-ordered Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department prior to its release.

A further one in six (14%) is so invested in Swift’s personal life that they have even started listening to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights, and the same proportion admit to having streamed his American football games because Swift was in the crowd.

Dr Peter Brooks, chief behavioural scientist at Barclays, said: “Whoever came up with the phrase ‘money can’t buy happiness’ clearly wasn’t a Swiftie.

“There’s growing evidence that spending on experiences boosts happiness and well-being more so than purchasing physical items, especially if that experience is shared with friends and loved ones.

“When it comes to cultural icons like Taylor Swift – like we saw with Elvis and Beatlemania in the 50s and 60s – supporters have such a strong connection to the artist and to the rest of the fandom that the desire to spend becomes even more powerful.

“For non-fans, £848 may seem like an enormous amount to splash out on a concert, but for Eras Tour ticket-holders, every pound they spend is an investment in the memories they’ll create.”