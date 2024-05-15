Tui delivers record sales amid booming demand for holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tui delivers record sales amid booming demand for holidays

By Press Association
Holiday giant Tui has revealed better than expected results after notching up record revenues as it said travelling remains ‘very popular’ despite rising prices for trips abroad (PA)
Holiday giant Tui has revealed better than expected results after notching up record revenues as it said travelling remains “very popular” despite rising prices for trips abroad.

The group – which is switching its listing from London to Frankfurt – reported pre-tax losses of 403.1 million euro (£346.6 million) for the six months to March 31, against 648.8 million euro (£557.9 million) a year earlier.

Holiday firms traditionally post losses over the quieter winter months.

Revenues jumped 15.2% to eight billion euro (£6.9 billion) in the first half.

Its group loss stood at 330.5 million euro (£284.2 million), against losses of 558 million euro (£479.8 million) a year earlier.

Tui said it was seeing “high demand” for package holidays in particular.

But the firm said its average prices were around 4% higher for the summer season than a year ago.

Tui jet
The firm said travel remains very popular (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The group’s summer programme is 60% sold, with 9 million bookings for the upcoming peak season, up 5% year-on-year.

In the UK, summer bookings so far are 3% higher, with 65% of the season sold.

Sebastian Ebel, Tui Group chief executive: “Travelling is very popular with people.

“We see trends that will further strengthen this in the future: experiences are becoming more important than possessions, and the middle classes are growing in many parts of the world.”

Tui added it was “aware of the ongoing challenges in the geopolitical environment” but is sticking to full-year guidance, with aims to increase revenue by at least 10% and underlying operating earnings by at least 25%.

The firm said milder winter weather “motivated many last-minute travellers to make winter bookings” in its second quarter.

It said 5.1 million people booked trips over the winter season, with 700,000 added since its last update in February.

Prices were 3% higher on average for winter holidays, it said.

Tui added that medium and short-haul destinations are driving bookings for the summer.

“Greece, Turkey and the Balearic Islands are once again proving to be the most popular destinations for summer holidays,” it said.

Tui’s time on the London market will come to an end officially on June 24, having recently switched to Germany, where it is also headquartered.

But the group has stressed previously that the move will have no impact on its companies and activities in the UK.

It recently said the UK “is and will remain a core market for the group”.