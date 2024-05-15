Uncertainty over sustainability policies and regulation ‘limiting UK investment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Uncertainty over sustainability policies and regulation ‘limiting UK investment’

By Press Association
The lack of certainty over sustainability policy and regulation is limiting the financial sector’s investment in the UK, research suggests.

The UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) surveyed 100 financial services organisations representing approximately £1 trillion in annual turnover on barriers to green investment in the UK.

The organisation found that more than two thirds of business-decision makers (69%) agreed that uncertainty over policy and regulation is limiting their investment in Britain.

The research also found that 95% of large UK finance firms would increase their investment in sustainable projects in the UK if favourable green policies were implemented.

Meanwhile, nearly eight in ten (77%) said that greater harmonisation of financial sustainability standards globally would have a positive impact on companies investing.

Having been considered a trail-blazer in climate action and ranking number one on the Global Green Finance Index for years, many consider the UK’s world-leading position as under threat after a recent watering down of net zero policies.

Government plans for introducing measures requiring companies to publish transition plans as well as the UK’s green taxonomy have been beset by delays.

Ministers say the UK sustainability disclosure standards, based off the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, will be published by July but they will only form the basis for future legislation or regulation on sustainability reporting.

While 83% of those surveyed have expressed that the UK is still their top market for sustainable finance activity, 65% said they already have or plan to move investments out of the UK to a market that is more supportive of their sustainability goals.

In light of the results, UKSIF is calling for supportive policies and regulation in three key areas to strengthen the UK’s sustainable finance sector, backed by Aldersgate Group, ShareAction, Bankers for Net Zero, Impact Investing Institute, Make My Money Matter and B Lab UK.

They includes delivering a world-leading sustainability disclosure regime by adopting ISSB standards, introducing mandatory corporate transition plans and publishing its green taxonomy.

The UKSIF is also calling for ministers to power investors by clarifying the fiduciary duty of pension schemes and embed biodiversity into the regulatory framework.

James Alexander, chief executive of UKSIF said: “The UK is facing a crucial inflection point that could see it either close the remaining gaps and benefit from the great strides we have taken in our global leadership on sustainable finance to date; or lose its hard-won position as a leader.

“The recent flipflopping on wider sustainability policies, continued absence of detailed policy frameworks for various sectors, alongside secondary factors such as a lack of clarity from policymakers in creating a clear and stable financial services regulatory framework, is helping drive away much needed private capital into the UK that can help progress the country towards net-zero.”

PA has contacted the Department for Business and Trade and the Treasury for comment.