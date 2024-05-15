Britvic sales lift amid strong demand for Lipton and Pepsi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britvic sales lift amid strong demand for Lipton and Pepsi

By Press Association
Britvic saw sales jump amid strong demand for Lipton and Pepsi Max (Britvic/PA)

Britvic sales have jumped beyond expectations for the past half-year as the soft drinks giant was buoyed by strong demand for Pepsi Max and Lipton ice tea.

Shares in the company fizzed on Wednesday after it also reported stronger profits than expected.

The company, which also makes Robinsons and J20 branded drinks, said it expects to see growth continue for the rest of the year after the “excellent” first half.

Britvic told shareholders that revenues increased by 10.9% to £880.3 million for the six months to March 31, compared with the previous year.

It said this included a 4.4% rise in sales volumes as it was also boosted by increased pricing.

Meanwhile, it said pre-tax profits increased by 10.1% to £59.9 million for the half-year.

The drinks firm said it saw “standout growth” from brands including Pepsi Max, Fruit Shoot and ice tea brand Lipton.

Simon Litherland, chief executive officer of Britvic, told the PA news agency that it benefited from customers looking for trusted brands in the face of tight household budgets.

“Most of our brands are the top one or two in their specific category, and when people’s wallets are challenged they are looking for those brands they know they like,” he said.

“We have also been successful with market investment for brands like Pepsi Max, while maintaining the quality of product.”

The company added that its strong sales momentum has continued into the current half-year, with April trading matching its expectations.

Edward Mundy, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: “Commentary on April trading suggests performance has remained robust, despite the unfavourable weather conditions.

“This is encouraging as the company heads towards the key summer trading season.”

Shares in the company climbed by 8.2%.