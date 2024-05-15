Harland and Wolff insist talks with Government continue over key application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Harland and Wolff insist talks with Government continue over key application

By Press Association
Tanker Eduard Toll docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard at Belfast Port in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Harland and Wolff has insisted talks with Government remain ongoing over a key support application.

It comes after a report in The Times newspaper suggested Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to block the support package, amid an “intense Government row”.

Harland and Wolff group CEO John Wood said their application “has not been rejected”, and “continues to be a work in progress”.

Ben Wallace visit to Harland & Wolff shipyard
Then defence secretary Ben Wallace (right) with CEO John Wood (left) during a visit to Harland & Wolff shipyard factory in Belfast in January 2023 (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added that he expects to give a “fuller update on our refinancing plans in the next few weeks”.

The firm received a major boon when the Team Resolute Consortium it belongs to won the bid to deliver three fleet solid support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

It has applied to the Government’s Export Development Guarantee scheme for support.

The scheme usually covered up to 80% of the risk to lenders on loans of up to £500m. Harland and Wolff is in its application asking for a 100% guarantee.

The historic Belfast shipyard which built the Titanic has had a challenging recent past and faced down closure in 2019 when it was bought by InfraStrata.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Wood said: “We were disappointed to read this article and the reaction it has caused, given that we have grown the business to become a major player in the UK shipbuilding sector, whilst spreading our risk over multiple markets.

“Our EDG application has not been rejected and continues to be work in progress.

“I expect to be providing a fuller update on our refinancing plans in the next few weeks.”

The GMB Union said its members were concerned at the report.

Matt Roberts, GMB National Officer, said: “The employer says their application for a UKEF Export Development Guarantee has not been rejected and the process is ongoing.

“Instead of inter-departmental warfare in the Tory Government spilling out and scaring workers, we need unequivocal joined-up support for our shipbuilding industry.”