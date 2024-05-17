Land Securities sees end in sight for property slump as losses nearly halve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Land Securities sees end in sight for property slump as losses nearly halve

By Press Association
Land Securities’ has seen its annual profits almost halve and said there were signs that the correction in the market was coming to an end.
Land Securities’ has seen its annual profits almost halve and said there were signs that the correction in the market was coming to an end.

Commercial property giant Land Securities has seen its annual profits almost halve and said there were signs that the correction in the market was coming to an end.

The FTSE 100-listed firm – whose portfolio includes office space and retail destinations, such as White Rose shopping centre in Leeds and The O2 Centre in London – reported pre-tax losses of £341 million for the year to March 31, against losses of £622 million in 2022-23.

It has been hit hard by falling property values after interest rates rose to their highest level since 2008, as well as the trend for remote working following the Covid pandemic.

Annual results showed the value of its property portfolio fell 6% to £9.96 billion last year.

But Land Sec said signs of a more stable rates outlook, with hopes that the Bank of England will soon begin to lower borrowing costs, is boosting the sector.

Around 60% of its portfolio saw values largely stabilise in the second half of 2023-24, according to the firm.

It said: “In late 2022, we said that we expected property values would continue to adjust for some time after a decade of ultra-low interest rates.

“This has proven to be the case but there are increasingly signs that this is now coming to an end.

“The relative stabilisation of long-term rates is a clear positive and reflecting the historically attractive pricing of good quality income in London and major retail, we are starting to see interest emerge from investors who have not been active in these markets for some time.

“As such, we expect activity levels to pick up from here.”

Its office space in London’s West End – which account for 72% of its portfolio in the capital – saw a 3.6% fall in value, while retail and other properties in the capital saw a 4.7% fall.

London-wide office space saw one of the biggest falls in value, down 13.9% over the year, but this pared back to 4.6% in the final six months.

The group said it saw firms and workers increasingly return to offices over the year, with daily visits to its buildings up 18%.

However, Land Sec said recent sales of parts of its portfolio would impact earnings by around 4% in 2024.

The firm announced the £400 million sale of its 21-strong hotel portfolio on Wednesday as it looks to refocus on areas where it has a “genuine competitive advantage”.