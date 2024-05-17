Record number of people take out debt relief orders in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Record number of people take out debt relief orders in April

By Press Association
The number of people taking out a debt relief order reached a record high in England and Wales in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of people taking out a debt relief order reached a record high in England and Wales in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The number of people taking out a debt relief order (DRO) reached a record high in England and Wales in April, according to new figures.

Some 3,436 DROs were recorded by the Insolvency Service in April, marking a record high in the statistics going back to when DROs were introduced in 2009.

The jump coincided with the removal of a £90 administration fee to obtain a DRO from April 6 2024, the service said.

Changes to DROs were announced in the 2024 spring Budget, with the fee having been seen as a barrier to some people dealing with their debts.

Other changes to DROs, which will come into force in June, include raising the total amount of debt covered from £30,000 to £50,000 and increasing the value of the vehicle a person can own when they enter a DRO from £2,000 to £4,000.

The rises in the debt threshold and the value of a vehicle come into force on June 28, 2024.

In total, 9,651 people entered formal personal insolvency in England and Wales in April, marking a 10% increase compared with the same month a year earlier.

As well as DROs, the total is also made up of bankruptcies and individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs).

Some 648 bankruptcies were recorded, along with 5,567 IVAs.

The number of IVAs registered in April was similar to numbers seen over the past 12 months, the report said.

The number of bankruptcies was similar to the past nine months and slightly higher than in April 2023. However, bankruptcy numbers remained at about half of pre-2020 levels, the service added.

There were 7,649 breathing space registrations in April 2024. This is 16% higher than in April 2023.

The breathing space scheme offers a break from the build-up of interest and other fees, and puts a pause on contact and enforcement action by creditors.

Of the breathing space registrations, 7,547 were standard breathing space registrations and 102 were mental health breathing space registrations.