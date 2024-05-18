Taoiseach leads tributes following death of ‘trailblazer’ Tony O’Reilly

Taoiseach Simon Harris has led tributes following the death of Tony O’Reilly, one of Ireland’s leading business figures, at the age of 88.

Mr Harris described Mr O’Reilly as a “trailblazer” who forged a path that other business leaders from Ireland would follow.

Mr O’Reilly, who was also known as a media magnate and international rugby player for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, died in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said Mr O’Reilly had an “extraordinary impact on Irish business, sport, media and society”.

In a statement, Mr O’Reilly’s family said: “In the coming days there will be many worthy tributes made to Tony O’Reilly’s unique and extraordinary achievements in the fields of business and sport.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Tony O'Reilly a pioneering spirit who had an extraordinary impact on Irish business, sport, media and society.

“As well as to his extraordinary philanthropic vision which was best evidenced by the establishment of the Ireland Funds at a dark time in this island’s history.

“But, for us, he was a dearly-loved dad and a granddad.

“He lived one of the great lives and we were fortunate to spend time with him in recent weeks as that great life drew to a close.”

Mr Harris said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Tony O’Reilly.

“Mr O’Reilly was a giant of sport, business and media and left permanent legacies in all three.

“He was a trailblazer who aimed big on the international business scene.

“Through his work in the UK, US and Ireland he forged a path that many other international business figures from Ireland would follow.

“Modern day Ireland likes to see itself as an island in the centre of the world – Tony O’Reilly was one of the first Irish businesspeople to truly believe that.”

Mr Harris added: “In a life so varied it is hard to focus on one area, however Tony O’Reilly’s founding of the Ireland Funds with the late Dan Rooney had a transformative effect on the island of Ireland.

“The Ireland Funds is an example of peace and reconciliation done brilliantly from the ground up in communities.

“It has been one of the largest donors to our shared island and the cause of peace and is still going strong. I know Mr O’Reilly was enormously proud of the funds.

“Tony O’Reilly was a giant and his passing will be felt by the many people he encountered in his long life.

“My thoughts are especially with his children and grandchildren at this sad time.”

Born in Dublin in 1936, Mr O’Reilly made his international debut for Ireland in rugby in 1955 and soon became the youngest player to be selected for the Lions.

He played in two Lions tours and still holds the record for the most tries scored.

In his business career he pioneered the dairy brand Kerrygold, turning it into one of Ireland’s best-known global consumer brands.

He later became the chairman of the food giant Heinz and in 1973 took control of Independent Newspapers, publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Evening Herald.

He was also known for his philanthropy, setting up The Ireland Funds, which gave money from US donors into reconciliation projects around the Irish border.

Mr O’Reilly was knighted in the 2001 New Year Honours by the late Queen Elizabeth II “for long and distinguished service to Northern Ireland”.

A legend of the game has passed. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. First capped at 18 he won 29 @irishrugby caps and was a hero of the @lionsofficial Sir Anthony O'Reilly RIP.

“Through the Ireland Funds, Tony changed the global narrative on peace and reconciliation on this island.

“My deepest sympathies to his children, family and friends.”

As news of his death emerged, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) posted on X: “A legend of the game has passed.

“Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Mr O’Reilly was the father of six children.