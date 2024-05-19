Royal Mint 50p coin marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mint 50p coin marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

By Press Association
Sand artists recreated the Royal Mint’s D-Day 80 coin design on Gold beach (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)
Sand artists recreated the Royal Mint’s D-Day 80 coin design on Gold beach (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)

A new coin marking 80 years since the D-Day landings has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The design of the “tails” or reverse side of the 50p coin was revealed ahead of the anniversary on June 6.

It was designed by David Lawrence with support from Imperial War Museums and depicts Allied soldiers disembarking a landing craft on to the beaches of Normandy with offensive aircraft in the sky above.

Royal Mint coins
The Royal Mint’s coins in production (Royal Mint/PA)

On June 6 1944, in Operation Overlord, Allied forces parachuted into drop zones across northern France.

Troops landed across five assault beaches – Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

The coin design has the inscription: “D-Day 6 June 1944 Utah Omaha Gold Juno Sword.”

The obverse or “heads” side of the coin features the official coinage portrait of the King.

To mark the release, French sand artist Jehan-Benjamin Tarain, with support from Sam Dougados, a fellow sand artist, recreated the D-Day 80 coin design on Gold beach, where troops landed in 1944.

Scaled at 35 metres in diameter, the sand art took five hours and 30 minutes to create.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Coins have long served as reminders of pivotal moments in history.

“We are proud to unveil this tribute to the courage and resilience of British and Allied troops eight decades ago, which will serve as a permanent reminder of their sacrifices and bravery.”

D-Day: the landing areas
(PA Graphics)

David Fenton, assistant director of commercial at Imperial War Museums, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Royal Mint’s D-Day 50p coin to mark the anniversary.

“D-Day was the largest combined naval, air and land operation in the history of warfare.

“This coin is a poignant reminder of those who fought so bravely and sacrificed so much during this intrepid mission.”

Mr Tarain, who is also known as Jben, said: “This project has been extremely special.”

He added: “My team and I feel very fortunate to have played a role in helping to translate the craftmanship seen in the design of this coin into a piece of sand art on one of the beaches where troops landed.

“This collaboration plays an important reminder of the united allied effort between French and British forces 80 years ago.”

The coins are available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £12.