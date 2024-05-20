British Land sells Meadowhall shopping centre stake for £360m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

British Land sells Meadowhall shopping centre stake for £360m

By Press Association
British Land has sold its stake in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre for £360m, calling time on its ownership of the site after 25 years (Alamy/PA)
British Land has sold its stake in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre for £360m, calling time on its ownership of the site after 25 years (Alamy/PA)

British Land has sold its stake in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre for £360 million, calling time on its ownership of the site after 25 years.

The group offloaded its 50% holding in the shopping centre to joint venture partner Norges Bank Investment Management – a deal it said is in line with its aim to shift away from covered shopping centres in favour of investing in retail parks.

British Land has owned the shopping centre since 1999, when it paid £1.07 billion for the retail destination, later selling half of its holding to form a joint venture.

The sale to Norges, together with the £7 million sale of some land by the joint venture earlier this year, valued the Meadowhall estate at £734 million.

British Land said the stake sale is set to complete in July.

It will remain as asset manager to the shopping centre following the sale, it added.

Chief executive Simon Carter said: “We have had a successful partnership with Norges over many years and are delighted to continue to work alongside them as asset managers of the centre.

“Following the sale of Meadowhall, 93% of our portfolio is now in our preferred segments of retail parks, campuses and London urban logistics.”

The Meadowhall site is located on the outskirts of Sheffield and is home to shops including Marks & Spencer, Primark and Next, as well as a distribution centre, Premier Inn hotel and two plots of development land.