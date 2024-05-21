B&Q owner reports higher UK sales but kitchen and bathroom spending drags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

B&Q owner reports higher UK sales but kitchen and bathroom spending drags

By Press Association
B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher has said UK sales edged up in recent months (Rui Vieira/PA)
B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher has said UK sales edged up in recent months (Rui Vieira/PA)

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher has said UK sales edged up in recent months, but cautioned over weaker spending on so-called big ticket items and the knock-on impact of slower housing demand.

The DIY giant reported a 2.7% rise in sales in the UK and Ireland at constant currency to £1.6 billion over the three months to the end of April, compared with the same period last year.

This was driven by improved consumer spending on tools, hardware and building and joinery products, particularly for Screwfix, which is set to open up to 40 stores across the region during the financial year.

However, sales of its “big ticket” purchases fell by more than 6% across the group as consumer confidence remained under pressure.

The category includes includes bigger spending projects like kitchen and bathroom sales, and makes up about 15% of its total sales.

A B&Q shop
B&Q owner Kingfisher said ‘big ticket’ sales had remained weak over the three months to April (Alamy/PA)

The retail group also said it was remaining cautious about the lag between housing demand and home improvements.

The UK housing market has seen a slowdown after a prolonged period of interest rate rises pushing up the cost of mortgages.

Meanwhile, sales across its France division, which includes stores Castorama and Brico Depot, fell by 5.1% year on year at constant currency.

Total sales across the wider group crept up by 0.3% at constant currency, compared with a year ago.

Kingisher said it had completed plans to simplify the structure of the French arm, which included trimming its workforce by “rightsizing” three stores in the country.

The group is aiming to make about £120 million worth of extra cost savings this year which it said will partially offset increased spending on higher wages and investment in technology.

Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher’s chief executive, said: “We have seen continued resilience in our core categories, although ‘big-ticket’ sales have been weak reflecting the broader market as expected.

“We continue to drive our strategic priorities at pace and remain focused on delivering market share growth.”