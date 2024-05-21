AstraZeneca targets doubling revenue to 80 billion dollars by end of decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AstraZeneca targets doubling revenue to 80 billion dollars by end of decade

By Press Association
AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot announced the new target this week (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)
AstraZeneca has announced plans to nearly double its revenue to 80 billion dollars (£62.8 billion) by 2030, ahead of a landmark investor meeting for the pharmaceutical giant.

The FTSE 100 company will launch 20 new medicines over the coming years in areas like cancer care and rare diseases as part of a “new era of growth”.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said many of the new products have potential to generate more than five billion dollars a year and “transform millions of lives”.

Staff work inside the AstraZeneca Laboratory in Macclesfield
The medicines, combined with its existing portfolio, will help Astrazeneca hit the 80 billion dollar turnover target from 45.8 billion dollars last year, he said.

He added: “The breadth of our portfolio together with continued investment in innovation supports sustained growth well past the end of the decade.”

It comes just under a decade after AstraZeneca announced a 45 billion dollar annual target to help resist a takeover attempt by rival Pfizer.

In that time, AstraZeneca has become a household name for its part in developing Covid-19 vaccines.

It created one of the first shots against the disease in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The drug, called Vaxzevria, will be withdrawn from the market, it announced recently, amid falling demand and the development of new vaccines designed to fight specific Covid-19 variants.

Pascal Soriot speaks during the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in London
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, added: “Developing new medicines is not an easy task as the success rate is unpredictable.

“Even when something is approved for commercial sale, there is always the risk of copycat products once patents expire.”

AstraZeneca faces the issue of patent expiries on several key drugs which treat diabetes, heart failure and kidney disease, which has kept share price growth muted in recent times.

Shares in the drugs giant rose 1.2% on Tuesday morning. Peter Welford, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote that the target was “expected” with 20 new drug launches “anticipated”.

The 80 billion dollar target is also likely designed to assuage shareholder concerns about Mr Soriot’s annual pay.

Mr Soriot suffered a rebellion against a £18.7 million pay deal at AstraZeneca’s annual meeting in April, with 35.5% of shareholders rejecting the pay rise.

However, the pay package received enough support to get the green light, bringing Mr Soriot’s annual pay over the last decade to £120 million.

Separately, AstraZeneca announced on Monday that it would open a 1.5 billion dollar plant producing new antibody-drug conjugates designed to treat types of cancer.

The medicine is a type of chemotherapy which kills cancer cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue.

The product is expected to be an important part of its path to hitting the 80 billion dollar target.