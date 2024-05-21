Upper Crust owner SSP sees earnings disappoint but forecasts summer boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upper Crust owner SSP sees earnings disappoint but forecasts summer boost

By Press Association
Upper Crust owner SSP has said it is set for a ‘summer of strong demand’ thanks to sporting events in Europe (James Manning/PA)

Upper Crust owner SSP Group has said it is set for a “summer of strong demand” as it expects the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 football championships to boost travel across Europe.

SSP – which runs food outlets at transport sites including airports and railway stations – saw revenues jump by nearly a fifth, up 19% on a constant currency basis at £1.52 billion in the six months to March 31.

It said revenues were up 14% in the first six weeks of the second half, including a 9% rise in the UK.

But shares dropped 7% in morning trading on Tuesday as underlying earnings came in lower than expected, despite a 24% constant currency rise to £106 million.

Its statutory pre-tax profits also fell by 19% to £13 million as it was hit by finance costs.

Patrick Coveney, chief executive of SSP Group, said: “Trading momentum has continued into the second half, and we are confident in delivering on our expectations for the full year.

“In particular, we are well set to capitalise on what we anticipate will be a summer of strong demand in all our markets – including continental Europe, where the Olympics and the European Championships will help boost footfall in airports and stations.”

The group stuck by its guidance for the full year, pencilling in like-for-like sales growth of between 6% and 10% and for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of between £345 million and £375 million.

It said that as well as the Olympics and Euros, recent acquisitions are also expected to buoy its full-year figures, contributing around 3% of sales growth.

SSP struck a deal in February to buy airport bar and restaurant firm Airport Retail Enterprises (ARE) in Australia to further expand its footprint in the country.

It sees SSP add ARE’s 1,500 staff and 62 sites across seven airports, including access to four new airports in Australia where it does not already have a presence.

SSP, which employs 43,000 people, saw half-year UK like-for-like revenues rise 14.7%.

Growth in the second quarter slowed to 12.1% because of train strikes, but the group said overall industrial action was less than a year ago, which helped boost sales.

Trading in the UK was also given a fillip as workers returned to offices and by the recovery in overseas travel.