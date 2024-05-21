Japanese-style garden wins top prize at Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Japanese-style garden wins top prize at Chelsea Flower Show

By Press Association
Guests view the Forest Bathing Garden, winner of the RHS Chelsea Best in Show, designed by first- time competitor Ula Maria (Victoria Jones/PA)
Guests view the Forest Bathing Garden, winner of the RHS Chelsea Best in Show, designed by first- time competitor Ula Maria (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Japanese-inspired forest garden designed for people suffering from muscle wastage has won the Best Show Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a secluded garden with the occasional burst of colour that follows the ancient Japanese principle of shinrin-yoku – which means forest-bathing.

The garden, sponsored by Muscular Dystrophy UK, was designed by Ula Maria – a London-based landscape designer who grew up in Lithuania.

Ula Maria poses in her Forest Bathing Garden, at the RHS Chelsea Flower
Ula Maria poses in her Forest Bathing Garden, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Victoria Jones/PA)

She described the garden as a place of “solace and reflection” for those affected by muscular dystrophy – a hereditary condition that causes the muscles to gradually weaken.

The garden will be relocated to a place that benefits those who suffer from the condition when the flower show ends on Saturday.

The best construction award was won by London and Devon-based Matthew Childs Design – whose Terrence Higgins Trust Bridge to 2030 Garden is intended to resemble a rejuvenated quarry landscape.

The garden features a slate stepping stone which acts as a bridge across a pool of water to demonstrate the charity’s aim of no new HIV cases by 2030.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Guests shelter under umbrellas as it rains during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Its designers said the garden is inspired by the rejuvenation of redundant slate mines in North Wales by ecologists.

The best ecotherapy garden was won by Tom Bannister – a landscape designer who studied garden design at Kew Gardens.

Mr Bannister’s garden looks to imitate a small London courtyard by featuring a Thames-yellow brick wall covered with plants to demonstrate people’s “innate attraction to nature”.

A yellow umbrella stands in contrast to a purple flower display
A yellow umbrella stands in contrast to a purple flower display (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other winners included the Burma Skincare Initiative Spirit of Partnership Garden for the Best Sanctuary Garden and the Size of Wales Garden for the Best All About Plants Garden.

The Chelsea Flower Show is run by the Royal Horticultural Society – the UK’s leading gardening charity.

On Monday, the King and Queen Camilla visited the show after the RHS named Charles as patron the week before.

The event showcases new garden designs and exuberant floral displays.

It will close on Saturday May 25.