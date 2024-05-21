‘Unprecedented’ fall in water firm customer satisfaction amid pollution failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unprecedented’ fall in water firm customer satisfaction amid pollution failings

By Press Association
The Consumer Council for Water has outlined the findings of its annual survey of households (PA)
Consumer trust in water companies risks being “irreversibly damaged” unless they see a sustained improvement in the sector’s care of the environment, an annual survey has found.

Household satisfaction with water companies across all measures has seen an unprecedented decline, the Consumer Council for Water found.

The survey of almost 5,000 households, which has been taken for 13 years, recorded the starkest decline in customer satisfaction with how companies clean and manage wastewater before its release back into the environment. Just 35% were satisfied with this, compared to 88% a decade ago.

Satisfaction with companies’ efforts to minimise sewer flooding has also plummeted over the same period, falling to 43% compared to 85% in 2014.

Just half of households agreed their company cared about the service it provided, also down 14%, while 55% felt what they were being charged for services was fair, down 9% from last year to its lowest ever level.

Trust in water companies also reached its lowest level – a score of 6.37 out of 10 – since the survey began. Every water company saw its trust score fall, with energy suppliers overtaking water for the first time as a more trusted utility across England and Wales.

Companies in the south east of England generally fared worse but the picture elsewhere – particularly on environmental matters – remained broadly negative.

The findings come just weeks before regulator Ofwat publishes its draft determinations on what water companies in England and Wales can charge customers over the next five years, with bills expected to rise significantly over the period.

As the price review nears its conclusion, CCW said the biggest challenge facing companies was convincing customers they could be trusted to protect the environment, with just a third (33%) saying they were satisfied with the industry’s current efforts.

CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: “These are the worst results we’ve ever seen in our survey and it largely stems from customers’ concerns over companies’ environmental performance. It’s little surprise people are questioning whether they are getting a fair deal.

“Trust won’t be rebuilt and customers will not tolerate future bill rises unless they see and feel a step change in the service they receive from their water company – whether that’s having the confidence to swim at their local beach or experiencing a more reliable water supply. If customers are going to be asked to pay considerably more, they have a right to expect far more in return.”

A Water UK spokeswoman said: “Water companies are proposing record investment to ensure the security of our water supply and significantly reduce the amount of sewage entering rivers and seas. This investment will bring tangible benefits for customers and go towards 10 new reservoirs and reducing sewage spills by 40%.

“Bill increases are never welcome, but companies are massively increasing the level of financial support they offer with more than three million households set to be helped with bills.”