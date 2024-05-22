Marks & Spencer sees profits jump 58%, but hikes cost-cutting target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer sees profits jump 58%, but hikes cost-cutting target

By Press Association
Marks & Spencer has revealed a better-than-expected surge in annual profits as its turnaround pays off, but ramped up cost-cutting in the face of a soaring wage bill.

The retail bellwether reported a 58% hike in underlying pre-tax profits to £716.4 million for the year to March 30.

It notched up an 11.3% hike in like-for-like food sales over the year, with growth of 5.2% across its clothing and home arm.

The group said it was upping its cost-cutting target by another £100 million to £500 million by 2027-28 as it looks to offset rising staff wages.

“With continuing cost headwinds, notably from investment in colleague pay, the structural cost programme is critical to our profit progression,” the firm said.

It said it was in the “strongest financial health since 1997” and was confident of making “further progress” over the financial year ahead.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said: “Two years into our plan to ‘reshape for growth’ we can see the beginnings of a new M&S.

“Food and Clothing & Home grew volume and value share ahead of the market and sales increased across stores and online.

“Both businesses have now delivered 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth and this trading momentum gives us wind in our sails, and confidence that our plan is working.”

The firm recently revealed a better-than-expected surge in annual profits as the group's turnaround plan pays off, with the retailer reporting a 58% hike in underlying pre-tax profits to £716.4m for the year to March 30 (James Manning/PA)

But he added that “there remains much work to do”.

“We need to move faster and be ruthlessly challenging on the areas where progress has been slower, building a more effective digital and technology infrastructure, accelerating the move to a truly personalised customer experience, and resetting priorities in International,” he said.

The group cautioned that profitability at its Ocado Retail joint venture was “well below the original business plan and expectations”, but that it was working closely with partner Ocado to “reset the business” and drive customer and sales growth.

It was revealed earlier this year that Ocado could take legal action against M&S unless they reach agreement over the final instalment of £190.7 million as part of the payment for the £750 million 50-50 Ocado Retail tie-up, which was launched in 2019.