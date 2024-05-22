Water firms hike dividends despite sewage pollution scandal and rising bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Water firms hike dividends despite sewage pollution scandal and rising bills

By Press Association
Water firms are looking to hike customer bills over the coming years (Alamy/PA)
Water firms are looking to hike customer bills over the coming years (Alamy/PA)

England’s three biggest listed water companies have hiked their dividend payouts to investors and announced more than £700 million in profit, despite rampant sewage pollution and substantial planned rises in bills.

London-listed Pennon Group, Severn Trent and United Utilities all released their financial results for 2023-2024 in the last week, revealing a combined £710 million in profit.

The firms risk angering MPs, campaigners and consumers by increasing shareholder dividend payments while all three are embroiled in a nationwide scandal over water pollution.

A sign advertising water distribution in Brixham, Devon
A sign advertising water distribution in Brixham, Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas more than doubled in 2023.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Despite this, Severn Trent will hike its final dividend payout by 9% to 70p per share, while United Utilities said it will lift the dividend by 9.4% to 33p per share. It said the increase was part of a policy to raise dividends in line with inflation.

South West Water owner Pennon said a decision to trim its dividend to 44p – a less than 1p cut – showed “we are listening”.

However, the payout was still 3.8% higher than the previous year.

Pennon in particular has faced anger this week after a parasitic outbreak in Devon made hundreds of people ill and landed two people in hospital.

More than 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area have been told to boil their drinking water since May 15 after cryptosporidium was found in the water supply.

Cryptosporidium is a waterborne disease which can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

People at Lake Windermere, Cumbria
People at Lake Windermere, Cumbria (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pennon said it was most likely triggered by animal faeces entering a damaged pipe.

But all three companies have been in the limelight over the issue of sewage spills of late.

North West provider United Utilities faced reports last week that millions of litres of raw sewage were pumped into Lake Windermere in the Lake District.

Documents from United Utilities seen by the BBC showed that a pumping station fault left sewage being illegally pumped into the famous lake for 10 hours in February.

The situation was labelled a “scandal” by opposition politicians, while Downing Street said it was “completely unacceptable”.

Earlier this week, United Utilities reported a 17.5% rise in profit to £517.8 million for the last financial year.

And Severn Trent profits rose by a fifth to £201.3 million, despite sewage spills by the company surging by a third in 2023.

The company, which provides water for people in the Midlands, was responsible for more than 60,000 spills last year.

Severn’s chief executive Liv Garfield also faced criticism this week for being awarded a £3.2 million pay packet last year.

Nonetheless, all three want to hike bills in the next five years.

According to Ofwat, the water regulator, United Utilities wants to increase average bills by 25%, Pennon’s South West Water by 20% and Severn Trent by 36%.

Ofwat will make preliminary decisions on the business plans on June 12.

The increases could further damage consumer trust in water companies, which already risks being “irreversibly damaged”, according to an annual survey by the Consumer Council for Water.

Customer satisfaction with companies’ handling of wastewater and the environment has plummeted to 35%, compared with 88% a decade ago.

The three companies provide water for 15 million people across England.

Thames Water, the country’s biggest provider, is privately owned and has not yet announced its results.