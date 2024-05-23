Nationwide sees profits fall after handing cash to members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nationwide sees profits fall after handing cash to members

By Press Association
Nationwide Building Society has revealed lower earnings over the past year (Nationwide/PA)
Nationwide Building Society has revealed lower earnings over the past year but said it handed out a record amount of cash to its members.

The building society reported a statutory pre-tax profit of £1.8 billion for the year to April 4, down about a fifth from the £2.2 billion reported this time last year.

The lender said the decline was largely due to the £344 million handed out to members in June last year, as well as it passing on interest rate rises to savers.

On Thursday, it also announced it will pay out another bonus to eligible members in June this year, amounting to about £385 million in total.

The society, like rival high street banks, said that the benefits of higher interest rates were largely offset by a fiercely competitive mortgage market throughout the year.

It also said the housing market has remained subdued in the face of higher borrowing costs.

Chris Rhodes, Nationwide’s finance chief, revealed that the mortgage market was down about 27% over the latest year, with buy-to-let lending plunging nearly 50%.

“As we look forward, we do expect the market to gradually improve, both as affordability improves from falling interest rates, and with wage inflation running ahead of CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation,” he said.

“But it is going to be gradual, and as we look at house price data it is going to be a bit lumpy.”

According to the lender’s own forecasts, house prices could decline by 1.1% between December 2023 and December 2024.

Virgin Money takeover
Nationwide said its acquisition of Virgin Money is expected to complete towards the end of the year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Debbie Crosbie, Nationwide’s chief executive, said that consumers have been more resilient than previously expected.

“We’ve been really pleased with how robust the customers in our society have been, we’ve seen arrears remain low, a very slight uptick, but we’ve seen people continuing to spend,” she said.

Meanwhile, the company announced earlier in the year that it plans to buy rival lender Virgin Money in a deal worth about £2.9 billion.

It said on Thursday that the acquisition is expected to complete towards the end of this year.

Ms Crosbie stressed that the “large majority of members are very happy” with the deal, which will see it further enter the business banking market.

Nationwide has not offered its members a vote over the acquisition, which Ms Crosbie said it is not required to do under building society rules or its internal governance rules.