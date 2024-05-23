Bloomsbury hails highest ever profit amid fantasy fiction craze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bloomsbury hails highest ever profit amid fantasy fiction craze

By Press Association
Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas have helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)
Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas have helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury has reported its highest ever profit after being boosted by the craze for fantasy fiction books.

The company hailed author Sarah J Maas for driving a surge in popularity for the genre.

Bloomsbury Publishing revealed that its pre-tax profit surged by nearly two thirds to £41.5 million in the year to the end of February, from £25.4 million a year earlier.

For its consumer division, which consists of both adult and children’s books, revenues soared by nearly 50% year on year.

Total sales were up by 30% to £342.7 million for the latest year.

The publisher said Sarah J Maas was behind a large part of this success, as the American author behind romantic fantasy series Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Crescent City.

It said her books have “captivated a huge audience”, supported by the publisher’s own major promotional campaign and through social media channels.

“Recent success has been principally driven by the increasing demand for fantasy fiction,” said Nigel Newton, chief executive of Bloomsbury.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first edition sale
Bloomsbury continues to make money from the Harry Potter books (Jacob King/PA)

“Sarah J Maas is a publishing phenomenon and we are very fortunate to have signed her up with her first book 14 years ago.”

Mr Newton added: “We had an outstanding year at Bloomsbury with exceptional trading leading to the highest revenue and profit in Bloomsbury’s 37-year history.”

Maas’s books have sold more than 38 million copies in English worldwide, and are published in multiple other languages.

They have gained fame on video sharing app TikTok, with trending hashtags such as “BookTok” helping popularise titles online.

Meanwhile, Bloomsbury said the Harry Potter series was continuing to sell strongly, 26 years after first being published.

Other bestselling titles including cookbooks by authors Poppy O’Toole and Tom Kerridge, and young adult, fantasy book Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell.

However, sales from its academic and professional division dipped by about 7% year on year, amid a wider shift toward digital learning since the pandemic.

Bloomsbury said it is expecting trading for the next financial year to be slightly higher than previous guidance, with six new books contracted with Maas.

However, it is not expecting to publish a new Maas title in the next financial year.

Experts said this could have spooked investors, with shares in Bloomsbury down by about 6% on Thursday.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The twin-headed machine that is Harry Potter and Sarah J Maas has made Bloomsbury the envy of the publishing world and taken its share price to new heights.

“Therefore, when Bloomsbury says there will not be a new title from Sarah J Maas in its current financial year, investors are understandably worried.

“That shifts the emphasis on making money from her back catalogue, in the same way that Bloomsbury has managed to sweat its Harry Potter assets with new versions of the beloved book series, bringing in a new generation of readers.”

He added that investors want the “star author to keep churning out new titles”.