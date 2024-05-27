Furniture and electricals among price cuts as retailers hope to ‘revive’ demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Furniture and electricals among price cuts as retailers hope to ‘revive’ demand

By Press Association
Unseasonable weather had dampened retail sales so lower prices looked set to continue, an influential retail group said (Alamy/PA)
Shoppers have benefited from retailers cutting prices this month in a bid to revive consumer demand, new figures show.

The rate that prices are rising in shops across the country has returned to “normal” levels, according to an influential retail group.

Shop prices in May were 0.6% higher than a year earlier, the lowest growth since November 2021, the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index found.

The figure is down from 0.8% in April and below the three-month average rate of 0.9%.

The survey period covered the first week of May.

It means that overall prices are still rising in shops – which include supermarkets, department stores, and fashion chains – but not as steeply as they have been.

But some items have seen prices fall compared with the previous year.

Products other than food continued to deflate this month, with prices 0.8% lower in May than the previous year, according to the survey.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “In non-food, retailers cut furniture prices in an attempt to revive subdued consumer demand for big-ticket items, and football fans have been able to grab some bargains on TVs and other audio-visual equipment ahead of this summer’s Euros.”

Food prices continued to rise but at a rate of 3.2% in May, down from 3.4% in April.

Fresh food inflation fell to its lowest level since November 2021, while ambient food inflation – which means products that can be safely stored at room temperature, such as tinned goods, crisps, tea bags and biscuits – remained more stubborn.

The BRC said this was especially the case for sugary products which had felt the effects of higher global sugar prices.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight for NielsenIQ, said: “Across the industry, whilst inflationary pressure has eased and there is some improvement in shopper sentiment, the unseasonable weather has dampened retail sales so lower prices look set to continue and promotional activity is likely to drive demand.”

New official figures on Friday showed that retail sales across the UK fell by 2.3% in April, with poor weather deterring shoppers from the high street and the cost-of-living squeeze continuing to rein in spending.