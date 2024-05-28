Victorian Plumbing revenue dips as cost of living hits bathrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian Plumbing revenue dips as cost of living hits bathrooms

By Press Association
Victorian Plumbing has bought its arch rival online bathroom retailer Victoria Plum in a deal worth £22.5 million (Victorian Plumbing/PA)
Victorian Plumbing’s revenue dipped in the first half as customers moved to order comparatively cheaper own-brand items amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The FTSE-listed group turnover fell 1% year-on-year to £144.6 million for the six months ending March 31, despite total orders growing by 2%.

The shift to own-brand products, combined with reduced shipping costs early this year, helped Victorian Plumbing widen its profits by 8%.

Meanwhile, a deal to buy rival Victoria Plum earlier this month for £22.5 million gave the group increased market share, despite a “subdued trading environment,” it said.

The May takeover comes just over six months after Victoria Plum plunged into administration and was bought in a so-called pre-pack deal by AHK Designs.

Victorian Plumbing said a cost-cutting plan was already underway at Doncaster-based Victoria Plum, given its recent administration process, including recent staff cuts.

It brings together the two long-standing rivals, which met in court over a trademark dispute eight years ago.

Separately, Victorian Plumbing said the upcoming completion of a new distribution centre in Lancashire will help it expand its business.

In its results statement, the company said as customers “continue to seek value” demand for “big ticket discretionary items” remains depressed.

However, looking forward, the company said it is seeing early signs of a slowdown in the customer shift to buy more own-branded products.

Chief executive Mark Radcliffe said the group had “increased profitability and consolidated our leading position as the UK’s number one bathroom retailer”.

“At the same time, we have embarked upon a year of transformational change with significant investment in our people, technology and operations.”

“Our new distribution centre, once operational, will remove space constraints, enabling us to deliver on our strategic plans in expansion categories and our trade proposition.

“Moreover, the recent acquisition of Victoria Plum represents another exciting strategic milestone and provides a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth.”